New Era Unveils 2023 NFL Draft Hats for Every Team, Including Patriots

Here's what the new cap looks like for the 2023 draft in Kansas City

By Nick Goss

New Era unveils 2023 NFL Draft hats for every team, including Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most memorable moments for every player selected in the NFL Draft is getting the hat of your new team and putting it on for the first time.

With each new year brings a new hat, and the official 2023 NFL Draft hats were unveiled Monday by New Era. 

Here's a look at the template New Era crafted for 2023:

Here is a look at the New England Patriots' draft hats.

https://twitter.com/RealAlexBarth/status/1640407022070906887

Each team has two versions of the design: snapbacks and baseball caps, both coming in fitted sizes. Each version costs $45.99 before taxes on New Era's official shop.

The Patriots have the No. 14 overall pick in the first round, and their top roster needs to address are wide receiver, offensive tackle and cornerback. New England has 11 picks in total.

This year's draft is scheduled to begin April 27 in Kansas City.

