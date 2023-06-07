Lionel Messi

New Lionel Messi documentary to account Argentina, World Cup journey

Apple TV+ announced the documentary on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

Lionel Messi is coming to MLS...and a new documentary.

Apple TV+ on Tuesday announced a four-part documentary series that will features a first look at Messi as he represented Argentina across five World Cup appearances, culminating in his 2022 triumph in Qatar.

The documentary currently is untitled and does not have a specific release date, but it was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina and will be told in Messi's own words.

Messi on Wednesday then confirmed he would play for MLS side Inter Miami next following his departure from Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi had potential opportunities to either reunite with Barcelona in Spain or join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and compete with former rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but opted to pursue the MLS route.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi recorded seven goals and three assists en route to Argentina lifting the prestigious trophy. He was just one goal short of the Golden Boot Award, which went to French star and Messi's former PSG running mate Kylian Mbappe.

The 35-year-old Messi had made the World Cup Final once prior in 2014, which he and Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany after Mario Gotze's dramatic extra-time goal in the 113th minute.

Messi will now look to earn hardware with Inter Miami in MLS, though there's nothing else he needs to achieve in the sport after hoisting the World Cup trophy, which will be a story worth rewatching again for years to come.

