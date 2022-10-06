New England Patriots

New Patriots Player Went From Pizza Profession to Pass Protection

"He's like, you're my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here," Sebastian Gutierrez' former boss said in an interview

By Asher Klein

One of the newest members of the New England Patriots is going from pushing pizzas to protecting the passer.

The signing of offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad on Wednesday was overshadowed by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who could be a key addition amid the team's crisis under center.

But Gutierrez has his own remarkable story, as reported by NBC affiliate KFYR. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman from North Dakota played college football for four years, starting 35 times, according to the team, but he took a part-time job at a pizza place in Minot while waiting for his shot to join the NFL.

"He's like, you're my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here," said Losson Leonard, who owns Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, to KFYR. "So that's what happened. My manager, Denise, gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he's not training."

Leonard said his employee was so big he looked more like the head of security, but he had a great work ethic while making pizzas at Uncle Maddio's.

Gutierrez, now 24, was signed by the Denver Broncos in May but released in late August, according to the Patriots, who picked him up Wednesday.

His college football team, the Minot State University Beavers, posted a message Thursday congratulating their alum: "We couldn’t be more proud of you!"

