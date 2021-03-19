Boston Bruins

Next 2 Bruins Games, Including Fans' Return to TD Garden, Postponed Over COVID

The Bruins' postponed games are away at the Buffalo Sabres Saturday and at home against the New York Islanders Tuesday

The next two Boston Bruins games are being postponed after four more players entered COVID protocols, the NHL announced Friday.

The postponed games are away at the Buffalo Sabres Saturday and at home against the New York Islanders Tuesday.

The Tuesday home game was meant to be the first with fans back at TD Garden.

"The Bruins’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the NHL said in a statement.

