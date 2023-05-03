‘Neymar Out!': PSG Fans Chant Outside Star's Home

Paris Saint-Germain could soon go from having three of football's biggest names in its squad to just one.

Amid reports on Tuesday that Lionel Messi will not return to the French side next season, fans went to the team's headquarters to voice against the Argentine star.

But Messi wasn't the only one.

Fans also went to Neymar's house and can be heard chanting "Neymar, get out!" as he rehabs from a season-ending ankle injury.

🚨 PSG fans went to Neymar's house to demand he leaves the club. 👀



🗣️ “Neymar, get out! Neymar, get out!"



(🎥 @parisientimes)pic.twitter.com/RJjZdTfo3s — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 3, 2023

The club later issued a statement on the matter:

"Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday.

Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

PSG are still frontrunners to win the Ligue 1 title this year, but the culture within the club currently depicts disarray rather than solidarity.

Neymar had logged 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 league games this season prior to his injury, but didn't feature in a key game against Bundesliga's Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 earlier in the year.

The 31-year-old Brazilian renewed his contract to 2025 back in 2021, and later triggered an automatic two-year extension to increase the length to 2027, according to Spanish newspaper MARCA.

Besides Messi and Neymar's murky situations, the other marquee name for Les Bleus is Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who inked a three-year extension in 2022 and also has a two-year option to extend it again.

The 24-year-old had been strongly rumored to join La Liga's Real Madrid before eventually opting to stay with PSG, but now questions on his future could reemerge as the Messi and Neymar clouds grow darker.