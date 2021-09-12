NFL Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary With Video Tribute, National Anthem

NFL commemorates 9/11 anniversary with video tribute, anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Teams, players and fans across the country recognized the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ahead of the season’s first NFL Sunday.

CBS and FOX pregame shows, as well as NFL RedZone, cut to a league-produced video tribute prior to Sunday’s nine 1 p.m. ET kickoffs. Steve Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter, narrated the video, looking back at how the days after 9/11 affected America.

The tragic events of September 11th, 2001 devastated our country 20 years ago.



We remember those we lost and how we came together the day after the attacks, paving the way for healing and growth, followed by a special performance of our country’s National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/ZFqbmLIppG — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021

Following the video tribute, music therapist Juliette Candela performed the national anthem from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. Candela’s father, John, died in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The video cut to reactions from across the NFL, including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The day carries extra significance for the two New York franchises. The New York Jets are in Carolina to take on the Panthers, while the New York Giants will host the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Special NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority Police Department hats will be worn at both games to celebrate first responders.

MLB, college football and NASCAR were among the other leagues that joined in commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend.