NFL Draft: Mr. Irrelevant Meaning, Origin and History

After three days, seven rounds and over 250 selections, the NFL draft comes to a close each year with the selection of Mr. Irrelevant.

It’s definitely not as coveted a title as “No. 1 pick” or “first-rounder” by any means. Still, Mr. Irrelevant gets to join an NFL team – and an exclusive club of draftees dating back to the 1970s.

So what does the title of Mr. Irrelevant even mean? Here’s a look back at the history and origin of the nickname:

What does Mr. Irrelevant mean?

Mr. Irrelevant is the title given to the last player selected in a given NFL draft.

When did Mr. Irrelevant originate?

While the draft has been an NFL staple since 1936, it wasn’t until 1976 that Mr. Irrelevant originated.

Former USC and NFL wide receiver Paul Salata founded “Mr. Irrelevant” and “Irrelevant Week” in 1976. Wideout Kelvin Kirk earned the distinction that year after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 487th pick.

Salata got to announce the final pick in each draft through 2013, before his daughter took over the duties. It’s not until the summer that Irrelevant Week takes place in Newport Beach, Calif., with a series of events.

One of the main outings from the week is the annual Lowsman Banquet, which celebrates the newest member of the club each year. The gala includes the awarding of the Lowsman Trophy, a spoof of the Heisman Trophy that portrays a player fumbling the ball:

“I – and the entire team at Irrelevant Week – remain steadfast in our commitment to applauding those who exude the principles of enduring effort and sportsmanship,” Salata said. “The Irrelevant Week tradition shares an inspirational story about a champion of perseverance – and that’s an important message for today’s society.”

Over 45 years, Irrelevant Week has contributed more than $1 million in charitable donations.

Who was the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history?

Since 1976, only five Mr. Irrelevants have played more than 50 career NFL games.

Center Matt Elliott, Mr. Irrelevant in 1992, played 63 games for Washington and the Carolina Panthers. Marty Moore played 112 NFL games and won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots after earning the distinction in 1994.

The Chicago Bears selected two productive Mr. Irrelevants in back-to-back drafts. Running back Jim Finn was taken by Chicago with the last pick in 1999 and played 106 career NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. In 2000, the Bears selected Michael Green, a defensive back out of Northwestern State who played 104 games across eight NFL seasons in Chicago, Seattle and Washington.

Perhaps the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant was drafted in 2009. Ryan Succop went to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 256th pick that year and is still playing. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and is seventh among active players in scoring.

Who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2021?

Grant Stuard earned the honor of Mr. Irrelevant in 2021. The Bucs selected the Houston linebacker with the 259th overall pick.

Stuard accumulated 15 tackles and a forced fumble while playing all 17 regular season games in his rookie campaign.

Who owns the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year, the San Francisco 49ers own the last pick in the draft and have the chance to select Mr. Irrelevant.

The 49ers have selected Mr. Irrelevant three times before, taking defensive back Tim Washington in 1982, defensive tackle Donald Chumley in 1985 and linebacker Sam Manuel in 1996.