Here the top NFL free agents at each position in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2022 NFL season isn’t yet to its halfway mark, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason.
With the trade deadline now passed, the next major wave of transactions will come in free agency next spring.
There could be stars available across the league for the first time in years, which will make for an eventful start to the new league year in March.
Here’s an early look at the 2023 NFL free agents who could re-sign or receive the franchise tag before hitting the open market:
When does 2023 NFL free agency begin?
NFL free agency – and the new league year – officially opens on March 15, 2023 at 4 p.m.
Starting on March 13, 2023, teams can legally negotiate with players and agents beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Many deals will be agreed to and reported during this period before they can officially be announced at the start of the league year.
What quarterbacks are free agents next year?
It’s rare for a top-flight quarterback to switch teams in free agency, but that could actually happen in 2023. Nine teams – over a quarter of the league – started a quarterback on an expiring contract in Week 8.
Big names like Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson headline the list, and there are other capable starters having career seasons. Beyond that, there are a number of backups that have flashed when given the opportunity if a team wants to give them a chance.
Here are the best quarterbacks that could hit free agency in 2023:
Stars: Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
Starters: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Daniel Jones (New York Giants), Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers), Andy Dalton (New Orleans Saints), Jacoby Brissett (Cleveland Browns), Taylor Heinicke (Washington Commanders), P.J. Walker (Carolina Panthers)
Backups who have started: Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Dolphins), Baker Mayfield (Carolina Panthers), Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers), Joe Flacco (New York Jets), Drew Lock (Seattle Seahawks), Gardner Minshew (Philadelphia Eagles)
Backups who have filled in: Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys), Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens), Mike White (New York Jets), Brett Rypien (Denver Broncos)
Who is a free agent in 2023?
There’s still months to go before free agency opens, so everything is subject to change. Teams can negotiate with their free agent-eligible players leading up to March 13, 2023. From Feb. 21 through March 7, 2023, teams can designate the franchise tag to one player on their team. This ensures that a player won’t reach the open market, though they could still be traded like we saw with Davante Adams in 2022.
The list of potential top 2023 NFL free agents is impressive, though. Here are the 10 best players at each position with expiring contracts:
Running back
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
Damien Harris, New England Patriots
Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins
Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders
Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys
Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons
Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
Tight end
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans
Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Akins, Houston Texans
O.J. Howard, Houston Texans
Marcedes Lewis, Green Bay Packers
Offensive line
Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals
Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders
Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos
Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
George Fant, New York Jets
Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots
EDGE/defensive line
Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals
Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants
Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
Robert Quinn, Philadelphia Eagles
Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
A’Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns
Linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
Deion Jones, Cleveland Browns
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rashaan Evans, Atlanta Falcons
Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts
T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles
Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders
Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback
James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
Emmanuel Mosley, San Francisco 49ers
Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
Tre Flowers, Cincinnati Bengals
Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots
Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Safety
Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals
Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys
Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
LaMarcus Joyner, New York Jets
Mike Edwards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams