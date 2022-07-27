The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.
Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
AP named Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the MVP the last two seasons, but will he win it a third year in a row?
Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022-23 campaign, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022-23?
Rodgers is expected to be dethroned by a younger quarterback this year, according to PointsBet. The current favorite to win NFL MVP in the 2022-23 campaign is Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
Here are the NFL players with the best odds to win NFL MVP this season:
- Josh Allen: +700
- Tom Brady: +800
- Patrick Mahomes: +850
- Aaron Rodgers: +1000
- Justin Herbert: +1000
- Joe Burrow: +1200
- Russell Wilson: +1400
- Matthew Stafford: +1500
- Dak Prescott: +1600
- Lamar Jackson: +2000
- Kyler Murray: +2000
- Jalen Hurts: +2200
- Derek Carr: +2500
- Derrick Henry: +5000
- Jonathan Taylor: +5000
- Deshaun Watson: +5000
- Trey Lance: +5000
- Kirk Cousins: +5000
- Matt Ryan +6000
- Mac Jones +6600
- Trevor Lawrence +7000
- Tua Tagovailoa +7000
- Cooper Kupp +8000
- Carson Wentz +8000
- Baker Mayfield +8000
- Justin Fields +8000
- Zach Wilson +8000
- Marcus Mariota +8000
