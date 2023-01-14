NFL Playoff Schedule: 49ers Divisional-Round Opponent Scenarios in NFC Bracket

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.

San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.

Should the No. 6 New York Giants beat the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Daniel Jones and Co. would play the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers, meanwhile, would face the winner of Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in that scenario.

But if the Vikings win Sunday, Minnesota would travel to face San Francisco instead, and Philadelphia would play the Dallas-Tampa Bay winner.

Scenario No. 1 poses some familiar situations for the 49ers. They already beat the Buccaneers in Week 14 of the regular season, and a rematch between the GOAT (Tom Brady) and Mr. Irrelevant (Purdy) certainly would make for must-watch TV. And after knocking the Cowboys out of the playoffs last year, San Francisco likely would take great pleasure in doing so again.

After the 49ers overtook the Vikings for the No. 2 seed late in the season, it'd also be the icing on the cake if Purdy sent Kirk Cousins and Co. packing.

It took a complete team performance for the 49ers to take down the Seahawks in Round 1. And once things got rolling on both sides of the ball, San Francisco looked unstoppable.

Now, the 49ers will take all of that energy into the divisional round -- no matter who awaits.