NFL Rumors: 49ers Out of Tom Brady Sweepstakes, Two Teams Remain

The two teams still in the running to sign Brady are the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to one NBC Sports report

By Justin Leger

Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

The number of potential suitors for Tom Brady in free agency is dwindling.

Not long after Ryan Tannehill and the Titans agreed to a massive contract extension Sunday, thus squashing all Brady-to-Tennessee talk, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported the San Francisco 49ers are also out of the Brady sweepstakes.

Simms notes the 49ers were Brady's "No. 1 choice," but San Francisco ultimately declined to pursue the six-time Super Bowl champion. Instead, they'll stick with Brady's former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Simms, the two teams still in the running to sign Brady are the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, it was reported the Bucs were "going all in" to make Brady their new quarterback.

If true, that means we can also cross the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers off the list. Both teams were rumored to be frontrunners to sign Brady in free agency.

As long as the NFL doesn't move the start of the new league year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brady will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

