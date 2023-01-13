NFL Rumors: Cardinals Pursuing ‘Red-Hot' DeMeco Ryans for Head-Coaching Job

Report: NFC West rival Cardinals to interview 'red-hot' Ryans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have entered the DeMeco Ryans sweepstakes.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that Arizona requested permission Thursday to interview Ryans for their open head-coaching job.

"Red-hot defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, one of the hottest if not the hottest candidate, has four interview requests," Rapoport said Friday.

The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and now Cardinals have all requested permission to interview Ryans, who is finishing off his second season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

From @GMFB: #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has become a red-hot HC candidate, while we delved into #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s twitter usage. pic.twitter.com/jFM4hDT8Jb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts' vacancy is the only open head-coaching job Ryans hasn’t been approached for an interview. Indianapolis already has interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Indianapolis special-teams coach Bubba Ventrone for the position.

Arizona, which lost both divisional clashes against Ryans and his 49ers’ defense this season, is looking for a new head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury on Monday. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim also is stepping aside.

“There has not been a lot of [coaching] interview requests from the Cardinals, who are mostly focusing on the GM search,” Rapoport reported Friday. “But they wanted to get this in for DeMeco Ryans. That speaks pretty loudly about what they think of him, and I think it’s pretty clear what the league thinks of him. No doubt, he’s a future head coach.”

“I can’t say enough great things about him,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Ryans Friday on KNBR. “He’ll be tremendous in whatever role he’s in. The coolest thing, if people can meet the person DeMeco Ryans, he’s as good as it gets. He’s just one of those rare people that is good at everything he does, and does it in a really cool way.”

Ryans will have an opportunity to interview for the four head-coaching jobs next week after the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in the wild-card round.