NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Re-Signs With Bucs After Patriots Visit

Report: Fournette staying with Brady's Bucs despite visit with Pats

Score one for Tom Brady over his former team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing running back Leonard Fournette on a three-year contract worth $21 million with incentives that max out at $24 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Fournette's reported signing comes one day after he visited the New England Patriots in free agency, per reports. But instead of joining the Patriots, Fournette is reuniting with New England's former quarterback in Tampa Bay, where he and Brady will play their third season together.

Brady reportedly has been aggressive in convincing the Bucs' free agents to stay put since he came out of retirement on March 13. That tactic has paid dividends so far: Offensive lineman Ryan Jensen, cornerback Carlton Davis and now Fournette have all re-signed, and there's a good chance tight end Rob Gronkowski returns to the team as well.

Fournette was one of the Bucs' top offensive weapons in 2021, racking up 1,266 total yards (812 rushing yards on 180 attempts and 454 receiving yards on 69 catches) with 10 touchdowns.

The Patriots have decent depth at running back with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White leading the way, but the fact that they showed interest in Fournette suggests they may be in the market for another backfield option.