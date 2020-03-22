New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Bring Back Brian Hoyer, Sign Ex-Jets LB Brandon Copeland

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots made two notable moves on Sunday, one of which is a very familiar one to Pats fans.

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports the Patriots are bringing back Brian Hoyer after the veteran quarterback was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It will be the 34-year-old's third stint in New England.

Also signing with the Patriots, per McBride, is former New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports it's a one-year contract for Hoyer, and the Patriots are likely done adding at the position.

Hoyer, who also backed up Tom Brady from 2009-11, spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Patriots before being released and then signed by Indy. For his third go-round with New England, he joins a QB room without Brady that currently includes Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Copeland spent his last two seasons with the Jets, tallying 6.5 sacks and 77 total tackles in 13 starts over that span. The 28-year-old was missed the first four games of the 2019 campaign after he was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 

