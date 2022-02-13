NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Still Open to Playing in 2022

Report: Brady 'hasn’t shut the door' on playing in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is Tom Brady already reconsidering his retirement from the NFL?

Not long after announcing his retirement on social media, Brady said he'd "never say never" on the possibility of a return. Apparently, that return could come as soon as next season.

Brady "hasn't shut the door" on playing in 2022, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "aren't giving hope" the 44-year-old will be back as their quarterback, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

"The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement, and sources say they would do whatever is necessary for him to return -- a possibility Brady himself isn't completely ruling out," the report reads.

Despite Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, the #Bucs aren’t giving up hope that he’ll return and play in 2022. And Brady hasn’t shut the door completely, either, publicly or privately.



A look at Tampa Bay’s QB situation from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/JJzYOa2Mri — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Even Brady's former teammates believe we haven't seen the last of the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL. Julian Edelman said on a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast he "wouldn't be surprised" if Brady unretires. Rob Gronkowski predicts he'll return after a couple of years away from the game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There's little doubt Brady will be able to play at a high level if and when he does unretire. The 2021 NFL MVP runner-up finished the season with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.