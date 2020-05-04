Patriots

NFL Schedule Release This Week: Here’s Who the Patriots Will Play in 2020

By Jacob Camenker

The NFL was always expected to announce their schedule at some point in early May. While May 9 had been thrown around as a potential date for the event, it turns out that it will take place a couple of days earlier.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, among other reports, the NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 7 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Sports

Miami Dolphins 23 hours ago

Legendary Former Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula Dies at 90

Chicago Bulls May 4

Lesson Learned: Around Jordan, Teammates Saw Price of Fame

This will be an important date for New England Patriots fans as they'll officially get to know the order in which the Patriots will take on their competition.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The Patriots already know which teams they will be playing. They are as follows.

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Ravens, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Texans, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Jets, Bills

On paper, that's a difficult schedule given that the AFC West and NFC West are two of the toughest divisions in the league. And the Patriots are playing all four teams from both divisions.

Matchups with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and reigning regular-season MVP Lamar Jackson should test the Patriots' defense while likely-starter Jarrett Stidham will surely need to play well to keep the Patriots competitive in these contests.

We'll soon see the order in which these games are played. But hopefully, for the sake of Stidham, the Patriots get to take on a couple of their easier opponents to kick off the season instead of running Stidham into a gauntlet in what will likely be his first season as a starter.

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNew EnglandNFL schedulePatriots opponents
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us