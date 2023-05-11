Tennessee Titans

Watch How the Titans Hilariously Announced Their 2023 Schedule

Social media couldn't get enough of the Titans' schedule release video

By Eric Mullin

Each year, the NFL schedule release gives social media teams across the league a chance to shine.

It was the Titans' who shined the brightest in 2023.

Tennessee enlisted the help of people on the streets of Nashville to announce the team's 2023 regular-season schedule. People were shown a logo of the Titans' opponent and asked to name the team.

The result was absolutely hilarious:

Simply incredible stuff. "Chester Cheeto" for the Jaguars and "Just the Football Logo" for the Browns may have been the two funniest.

The video received a ton of love on social media:

Hats off to the Titans' social team.

