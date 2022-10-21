NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Giants, Jets Continue to Roll

NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that.

However, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to cash in this weekend.

Here are our best bets against the spread for the Week 7 games. All start times listed are ET. All betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 43

The Giants have wildly exceeded expectations with a 5-1 start, including quality wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens over the last two weeks. That success should continue against the Jaguars. The Giants are allowing just 18.8 points per game and the eighth-fewest passing yards (194.5) per game. New York also has the fourth-best third-down defense at 32.4 percent.

The Giants are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Jaguars are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 matchups and have won just three of their previous 15 games.

New York improves to 6-1 with a win in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Giants +3

Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Washington Commanders

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Over/Under: 41.5

It's hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers losing to the New York Jets and Washington Commanders in back-to-back weeks. If the Packers take care of the football and don't lose the turnover battle, they shouldn't have too much trouble beating an inferior Commanders team by a comfortable margin.

The Commanders are the fourth-lowest scoring team in the league at 17 points per game. Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz won't play Sunday after having thumb surgery earlier in the week, which will thrust backup Taylor Heinicke into the starting role.

This is a must-win game for the Packers. We should expect to see a pissed off Rodgers get back on track in Washington.

Pick: Packers -4.5

New York Jets (-1) at Denver Broncos

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Over/Under: 38.5

It's really difficult to be confident in the Broncos right now. Denver's offense with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm looks atrocious. The Broncos are the lowest-scoring team in football at 15 points per game and Wilson is completing just 58.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns through six games.

The Jets have won three in a row, including impressive double-digit wins over the Miami Dolphins and Packers over the last two weeks. New York also is 4-2 ATS in 2022 and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games dating back to last season.

The Jets will improve to 5-2 and keep the pressure on the first-place Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Pick: Jets -1

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (-9)

Time/TV channel: Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:15 p.m. on NBC10 Boston

Over/Under: 40

The Patriots could get Mac Jones (ankle) back in the lineup this week. The second-year quarterback reportedly expects to be ready to play on Monday night when the Patriots host the struggling Bears. Even if Jones doesn't play, Bailey Zappe is more than capable of beating the Bears. Zappe has won back-to-back games for the Patriots after throwing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a road victory over the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Patriots have won five consecutive games versus the Bears and own a 6-3 ATS record in their last nine head-to-head matchups. Chicago also is 1-5 straight up in its last six road games. The Bears offense ranks 31st in points scored and No. 28 in total yards per game this season.

This spread is pretty large, but it's hard to imagine how the Bears keep up with a Patriots offense that's starting to hit its stride. The Patriots have averaged 29.3 points scored over the last four weeks.

Pick: Patriots -9