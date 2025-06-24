Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘pretty sure' 2025 will be his last NFL season

Aaron Rodgers might be calling it quits.

The four-time NFL MVP said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "pretty sure" 2025 will be the last season of his career.

Rodgers, 41, signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month after a drawn out free-agency process.

"That's why we just did a one-year deal -- Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything," Rodgers told McAfee. "This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I mean, I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with (head coach) Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win."

Rodgers is entering his 21st NFL season with his third team. He was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and played there until 2023, when he was traded to the New York Jets. Two turbulent seasons in the Big Apple led to free agency this spring, where he eventually landed in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will face off against the Jets in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium to kick off what could be Rodgers' retirement tour.

