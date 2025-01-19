Andy Reid cracks joke about his weight after becoming fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins

Welcome to the 300-win club, Andy Reid.

Reid joined exclusive company on Saturday when he became the fourth NFL head coach to reach 300 career wins, including the postseason. He joins Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).

Reid reached the milestone Saturday when his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-14 in a divisional round matchup.

"A lot of people go into that, so," Reid said when asked after the game about his 300th win. "I joked to the guys that you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight."

— @Chiefs HC Andy Reid on his 300th NFL coaching win pic.twitter.com/3ykKjIlwqo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2025

The Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive season.

Reid, since taking over as Chiefs head coach in 2013, has gone 143-53 in the regular season. He spent the first 14 years of his head-coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles, going 130-93-1 in the regular season.

Reid is the NFL's active leader in head-coaching victories by a wide margin, with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers second with 191.

Reid trails just Belichick for most playoff victories by an NFL head coach. Belichick, the legendary New England Patriots head coach who is now with the University of North Carolina, has 31 career playoff wins. Reid, with his victory on Saturday, now has 27 playoff wins.

He'll have a chance to earn another when the top-seeded Chiefs host the winner of the No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens in next week's AFC Championship Game.

Here are the top 10 winningest coaches in NFL history...

Who has the most coaching wins in NFL history?

1. Don Shula: 347 (328 regular season, 19 playoff)

2. Bill Belichick: 333 (302 regular season, 31 playoff)

3. George Halas: 324 (318 regular season, 6 playoff)

4. Andy Reid: 300 (273 regular season, 27 playoff)

5. Tom Landry: 270 (250 regular season, 20 playoff)

6. Curly Lambeau: 229 (226 regular season, 3 playoff)

7. Paul Brown: 222 (213 regular season, 9 playoff)

8. Chuck Noll: 209 (193 regular season, 16 playoff)

9. Marty Schottenheimer 205 (200 regular season, 5 playoff)

10. Dan Reeves: 201 (190 regular season, 11 playoff)

