How to watch Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 2

Caleb Williams is in the win column. Now, he will brace for his first road game under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will take the Chicago Bears to Houston for a primetime matchup against reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the Texans in Week 2.

Williams had a rough debut in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, completing 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards while taking a pair of sacks. Despite some offensive woes, the Bears' defense and special teams came through to overcome a 17-point deficit and earn a 24-17 victory.

The Texans will also enter the Sunday night showdown with a 1-0 record after beating the AFC South rival Colts in Indianapolis. New additions led the way, as wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon combined for three touchdowns in the 29-27 victory.

Which team will move to 2-0? Here is how you can tune into the Bears-Texans Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Bears vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game?

The Bears and Texans will face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 15, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

What time is the Bears vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bears-Texans is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bears vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game

Bears-Texans will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Bears vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app