Two days and three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are in the books.

The Cleveland Browns kicked things off in Round 2 with the biggest question mark circling around Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But the Browns went to defense instead, picking UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins a few picks later.

A quarterback did get taken in the early portions of the second round, but not Sanders. The New Orleans Saints added Tyler Shough of Louisville, who will turn 26 in late September, with Derek Carr's injury uncertainty.

Within the final few picks, two more quarterbacks came off the board: Alabama's Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (Browns).

So, along with Sanders, who are the best players left for Rounds 4 through 7 on Day 3? Here's what to know:

What time does Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft start?

Round 4 will kick off at 12 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. PT.

Who are the best players available in Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Now's the time where steals and hidden gems can be found. Keep an eye on these players for the final four rounds, in no particular order:

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

G Marcus Mbow, Purdue

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

G Miles Frazier, LSU

EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

RB Jordan James, Oregon

QB Will Howard, Ohio State

LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

C Drew Kendall, Boston College

DT Jay Tola, UCLA

S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

G Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

T Cameron Williams, Texas

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

G Joe Huber, Wisconsin

LB Kobe King, Penn State

CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

EDGE Tyler Batty, BYU

C Eli Cox, Kentucky

T Jalen Travis, Iowa State

LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

S Craig Woodson, Cal

TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

DT Yahya Black, Iowa

G Xavier Truss, Georgia

LB Jackson Woodard, UNLV

WR Nick Nash, San Jose State

Has Shedeur Sanders been drafted?

No, Sanders remains on the board after being passed on the first two days. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) have all went before the Colorado star.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses how his father, Deion Sanders, has helped him focus on being a better person on and off the field.