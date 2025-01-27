Brittany Mahomes slams Bills fans for hanging Kermit doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their victory in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Brittany Mahomes is sending a pointed reminder to Buffalo Bills fans about the importance of sportsmanship.

The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Story to address an incident from November involving Bills fans at a tailgate.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

At the event, a Kermit the Frog doll was dressed in a curly wig and #15 Chiefs jersey and hung from a pole, sparking outrage among Chiefs supporters. The puppet’s resemblance to the star quarterback was a nod to an ongoing joke about his voice sounding like the Muppet.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Many fans accused the stunt of being in poor taste and even racist, saying it staged a mock lynching of the Black quarterback.

“Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” Brittany Mahomes wrote in her post on Sunday alongside a photo of the incident. “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Her message came after the Chiefs punched their ticket to New Orleans for a third straight Super Bowl appearance after a hard-fought 32-29 victory over the Bills.

While Brittany called for reflection, Patrick Mahomes appeared unfazed by the incident.

After Sunday’s victory, the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP took to X to share a classic meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, a cheeky nod to the controversy and the victory.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: