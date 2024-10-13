Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exits Sunday's game due to illness

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exited the sideline during Sunday's game.

With the Chargers' matchup against the Denver Broncos just underway, the 60-year-old Harbaugh went into the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

Right before kickoff, it appeared Jim Harbaugh went into the blue medical tent. pic.twitter.com/aoS0q4dkl2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2024

The Chargers soon announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return due to an illness, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter taking over head coaching duties in his absence.

injury update: HC Jim Harbaugh (illness) is questionable to return. DC Jesse Minter is serving as interim HC. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 13, 2024

Harbaugh returned to the sideline later in the first quarter.

Harbaugh is in his first season as Chargers head coach, with the team off to a 2-2 start. The former Michigan Wolverines head coach, who led his alma mater to a national championship in January, also coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 to 2014.

This is a developing story that will be updated

