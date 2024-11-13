Kansas City-area homes belonging to Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into hours apart and burglarized last month, according to authorities and media reports.

Officers were dispatched to Mahomes' house in Belton, Missouri, roughly 28 miles south of Kansas City, shortly after midnight Oct. 6, an incident summary from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office shows.

The report does not identify the quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion by name, but the address included in the report matches public records for Mahomes. The report does not say if anything was taken.

A representative for Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It isn't clear if authorities have identified a suspect. A spokesperson for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office cited an active investigation into the matter and declined further comment.

The alleged crime was first reported by TMZ, which also reported a break-in roughly 10 miles north at Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, the following day at 7:33 p.m.

Citing a police report, the outlet reported that $20,000 in cash was taken from his home.

A spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department said the agency only comments on homicides and fatal crashes. The spokesperson directed NBC News to a map that shows where and when 911 calls in the city were made.

According to the call log, someone reported a burglary Oct. 8 to a home on the block where Kelce's home is located.

A representative for the tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

