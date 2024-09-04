Washington Commanders

Commanders suspend VP of content after comments about fans, players, Roger Goodell

“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the Commanders said in a statement.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Commanders suspended their vice president of content Wednesday after an undercover video published online showed him making comments about the intelligence of NFL fans, the personal backgrounds of NFL players and how he views NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It does not appear Rael Enteen was aware he was being recorded.

The Commanders released a statement reading: “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time.”

An outlet named O’Keefe Media Group published the video.

James O’Keefe is the CEO and creator. He was the founder of Project Veritas, which was a conservative activist group known for its use of undercover stings and other deceptive tactics in an effort to discredit mainstream media organizations and progressive groups.

NBC Washington reached out to O’Keefe for comment on the video about the Commanders’ vice president of content and is waiting to hear back.

