NFL world roasts Cowboys losing to Lions on Jerry Jones' 82nd birthday

Jerry Jones was supposed to celebrate his 82nd birthday with a win.

Instead, the Dallas Cowboys owner saw his team suffer one of its worst losses in franchise history.

The Detroit Lions entered town and put on a show, routing Dallas 47-9 to mark the Cowboys' fifth-worst loss ever in terms of point differential (minus-38).

Dallas endured a shaky start to the season but got off to a 3-2 start. However, the Lions' rout proved how far off the Cowboys are to the true contenders in the NFC, with Dak Prescott and Co. struggling on a five-turnover evening.

Here are some of the best reactions to the result:

Cowboys is not a balanced team



Its not a Dak thing



Sorry to break it to you you casuals — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 13, 2024

The level of outright disdain Detroit is showing Dallas is something. Might run a reverse to Sewell for a drop kick at some point. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 13, 2024

The Lions’ mix of old school football with newfangled trickery is so intoxicating. Both equally disrespectful lol. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 13, 2024

I gotta be honest, I'm enjoying this. Screw Jerry Jones. The more the Cowboys lose, the more heat he takes ... and deserves. Worst owner and "GM" ever. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 13, 2024

Cowboys fans looking at Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/kJCJ2f2zOA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 13, 2024

Opposing RB rooms are circling the Cowboys on their calendar 😳 pic.twitter.com/3FOSZ0CSyr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 13, 2024

Lions are saying F** the Cowboys in the most disrespectful way possible. Trying whatever play the want. I’ve never seen a lateral 2 the tackle.. A called lateral 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 13, 2024

TEAM TIERS THROUGH WEEK 6 (pending MNF/SNF)



Here come the Lions. RIP Cowboys pic.twitter.com/J1I5KjMT6r — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 13, 2024

DET 47 - 9 DAL

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1087th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 13, 2024

Dallas will be on its bye week next time out before returning to meet the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 27.

Right after that, the Cowboys go on a stretch that includes the Atlanta Falcons away, two straight home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, then at the Washington Commanders.

Jones may need to make significant changes, whether it's coaching or personnel wise, to save what could end up being a disastrous Cowboys' campaign.