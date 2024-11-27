NFL

Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signing with Vikings: Report

Jones reportedly will join the Vikings after being cut by the Giants

By Logan Reardon

Daniel Jones has found a new home.

The former New York Giants quarterback is joining the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of this season, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport later reported that Jones is signing with the Vikings' practice squad.

Jones cleared waivers Monday after being officially cut by the Giants on Saturday. The 2019 first-round pick had an up-and-down six seasons in New York as things fell apart following his breakout 2022 season.

Jones had 2,070 passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 2-8 for the Giants through the first 10 games of the 2024 NFL regular season. He only finished with a winning record once in six years as the starter, making the postseason in 2022 and winning a wild card game against the Vikings.

Now, Jones will head to the 9-2 Vikings to learn from head coach Kevin O'Connell while backing up quarterback Sam Darnold, who also had an unceremonious exit from New York before winding up in Minnesota.

The Vikings also have quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien on the roster, while 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is sidelined with a season-ending torn meniscus.

