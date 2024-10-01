What happens in Vegas may not always stay in Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams told the team he prefers to be traded away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Nothing is imminent, the report added, though things could intensify.

The 31-year-old has made three appearances this season, recording 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown. His best outing came in a stunning Week 2 win against the Baltimore Ravens, where he logged nine catches for 110 yards and a score.

But Antonio Pierce's side has been inconsistent in his first full season in charge, with Gardner Minshew under center and Adams likely wanting to play for a contender.

So, which teams should be on the radar for the wideout? Let's look at five in particular:

New York Jets

It all makes a little too much sense. Adams could be reunited with Aaron Rodgers after both caused havoc while with the Green Bay Packers. They could look to replicate that form in the Jets' green, with New York in need of better offensive production.

Allen Lazard is New York's leading receiver with Garrett Wilson also in the mix. Newly acquired Mike Williams hasn't yet delivered much, recording just eight catches for 120 yards and no touchdowns through four games.

At 2-2, Adams could be the addition required for the Jets that moves the needle for them in a tight AFC.

Dallas Cowboys

Another 2-2 team, the Cowboys have been quiet subpar on both sides of the ball and their schedule does not get any easier. With Dak Prescott the most expensive quarterback in the league, there's not much elite production around him apart from CeeDee Lamb.

Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott are struggling in the ground game, while Brandin Cooks has been slow out of the gate with just nine catches, 91 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Dallas arguably could benefit from more robust defensive additions, but Adams feels like the type of player Jerry Jones wouldn't mind pursuing.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills may be 3-1 with Josh Allen's starpower leading the way, but their flaws were quiet evident in their recent Week 4 blowout loss at the Ravens.

Buffalo did not replace Stefon Diggs with a ready-now elite wideout who could jell with Allen, but Adams possesses the resume that would lift the AFC team up the crowded logjam.

If there is room for a marquee move, the Bills should go for either a wideout of Adams' quality or potentially more secondary help.

Kansas City Chiefs

This would be a sight no non-Kansas City fan would want to see. But the Chiefs have a glaring hole with their offensive skill players, as Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice are both facing lengthy spells on the sideline.

Kansas City has proven it can still get by without elite options around Patrick Mahomes, but that could be tested down the stretch if it doesn't bring in help.

The obvious caveat here is would the Raiders want to bolster their divisional rivals? The answer should be no, but never say never in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has enjoyed a nice 3-1 start with Justin Fields taking control as QB1, but the offensive play is not sustainable, even if Russell Wilson enters the picture.

George Pickens is receiving the majority of the targets, but WR2 at the moment is Calvin Austin III with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers made no secret of their desires to add more receiving talent with the Brandon Aiyuk rumors throughout the offseason, so this could be an opportunity for them to make calls, too.

Honorable mention:

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers couldn't add any more stars, could they? They could, but they'd have to lose one in the process. Aiyuk eventually stayed in the Bay Area but so far isn't living up to the price tag, recording just 13 catches, 167 yards and no touchdowns. An Adams acquisition could give the 49ers a hungry, proven wideout looking for a ring while the Raiders receive a younger cornerstone piece who is tied down for multiple years.