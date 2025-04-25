These are the best Day 2 players available in 2025 NFL Draft

Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft left one stunner.

Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders -- regarded as a potential top-10 or even top-five pick -- did not hear his name called out of 32 selections.

Quarterbacks weren't a hot commodity in the first round -- only two went off the board in Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) -- but Sanders leads the key topic entering Day 2 on Friday.

Rounds 2 and 3 are up next, with the Cleveland Browns on the clock at No. 33 overall. The Browns also have a pick at No. 36, which makes them an interesting landing spot for Sanders as Deshaun Watson is unlikely to be the future QB1.

Elsewhere, a few EDGE defenders could be high off the board, while Michigan corner Will Johnson dropped from the first round due to lingering knee concerns. How far will his drop be?

Here's a look at some key prospects to watch heading into Day 2:

Who is still available in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The headliners still available for Day 2 include Colorado quarterback Sanders, Michigan corner Johnson and Marshall EDGE Mike Green. These are more names to watch:

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

CB Benjamin Harrison, Notre Dame

TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

LB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue

DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Who will pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft second round?

The Browns are slated to start the second round at No. 33 overall.

Colorado QB and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders has embraced guidance from NFL veterans, shut out the noise and is ready for his NFL moment.