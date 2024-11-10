Deebo Samuel

49ers' Deebo Samuel hits long snapper in throat after Jake Moody's third field goal miss

By Ali Thanawalla

Tempers flared ... between 49ers players late in Sunday's dramatic 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deebo Samuel was upset with Jake Moody after the young kicker missed a 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, and when teammate Taybor Pepper tried to break things up, the wide receiver struck the snapper in the throat.

The miss was Moody's third of the game and would have given the 49ers a 23-17 lead.

Instead, quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up a game-tying 26-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

Moody got his redemption, though, as he booted a 44-yard field as time expired to give the 49ers a thrilling 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Samuel's actions likely will be a topic of conversation after the game.

The 49ers are underperforming this season, and it's clear the tension is starting to build.

This article tagged under:

Deebo Samuel
