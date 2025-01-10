Deshaun Watson undergoes second surgery after tearing Achilles again

An injury setback could have a major impact on Deshaun Watson's NFL career — and the future of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns quarterback underwent surgery Thursday after he re-ruptured his right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Friday.

The team said Watson "will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that doctors consider the recovery from Watson's latest surgery to be at least seven months.

Watson initially tore his Achilles during the Browns' Week 7 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 29-year-old was emotional as he was carted off the field, and the Browns announced the full extent of his injury the next day.

Watson has only played 19 games for the Browns since the team sent six draft picks — including three first-rounders — to the Houston Texans in 2022 before agreeing to an unprecedented five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed. He has totaled 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 11 fumbles in three years with Cleveland, and he had the worst QBR of all qualified passers through seven weeks this season.

Watson has faced a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations, including serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He settled a civil lawsuit in October with a woman claiming sexual assault and battery.

The latest injury news comes at a critical time for the Browns. The team finished the season with a 3-14 record and earned the No. 2 overall pick in a 2025 draft with two quarterbacks that could potentially be taken with the top two selections: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Only the Tennessee Titans — another team at a quarterback crossroads — are ahead of the Browns in the draft order.

Regardless of whether the Browns go with a first-round rookie or a veteran replacement at quarterback, the team still has significant financial obligations to Watson. He still has two more fully guaranteed years on his contract at a $46 million base salary for 2025 and 2026. He carries a $172,770,000 dead cap hit for 2025 and $99,835,000 dead cap hit for 2026.