Winners, losers as Dolphins beat Rams 23-15 on Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins salvaged their season...at least for now.

With a 23-15 road win at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Miami moved to 3-6 to stay alive in a tight AFC, even if there's still a long way to go.

Miami opened the game with a sense of urgency and didn't look back, while Los Angeles tried to play catch-up but lacked the quality to overcome the deficit. The result moved the Rams to under .500 at 4-5 after a three-game winning streak.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Dolphins' defense

Miami's defense ranks high in some key defensive statistical categories, primarily with its secondary. That played a part in the win, as the unit kept Matthew Stafford in check with just 6.4 yards per throw for a total of 293 on 32 of 46 completions.

Los Angeles did not score a single touchdown, with Stafford also being sacked four times by four different Dolphins.

LOSER: Rams on third down

Piggybacking off the previous section, the Rams struggled to move the ball on third down, hurting their ability to maintain momentum.

Los Angeles converted on just 3 of 12 third-down opportunities, while it was the opposite for Miami, which moved the chains on 6 of 13 attempts.

WINNER: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

With the Dolphins' running game lacking, the onus came down to Tagovailoa to repeatedly deliver. After an impressive showing against the Buffalo Bills despite the loss last time out, Tagovailoa kept his form going by completing 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and a pick.

When the Dolphins needed a play, Tagovailoa made it happen, whether it was to Tyreek Hill or not. Hill caught three passes for 16 yards and a score while playing with a torn ligament in his wrist. Odell Beckham Jr. also came up with an important first-down catch, logging two total receptions on the night.

LOSER: Running games

As aforementioned, the Dolphins couldn't pick up consistent yards on the ground. De'Von Achane had 12 carries but mustered just 37 yards, with a long of 15. Rookie wideout Malik Washington had an 18-yard rush to be the team's second-highest rusher.

Raheem Mostert did not have any carries on the night due to turnover issues, but did play a role on special teams.

But the Rams weren't that much better, as Kyren Williams led the way with 62 yards on 15 carries. Los Angeles had 70 total rushing yards to just 67 for Miami. In the end, Miami's ability to turn drives into touchdowns made the difference.

WINNER: Kickers

With both offenses not getting the ball into the end zone as often, the two kickers stepped up to put points on the scoreboard. Miami's Jason Sanders made all three of his field goal attempts, including a long of 50, to go with 2-for-2 extra-point tries.

Joshua Karty was responsible for all of the Rams' points, making 5-for-6 field goals that included a long of 55. His miss was from 57 yards out. The Rams have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, but their offense has fluctuated in terms of consistency that head coach Sean McVay needs to sort out if they are to make noise in the NFC.