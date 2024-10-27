New England Patriots

Drake Maye ruled out of Patriots-Jets after suffering head injury

Maye left for the locker room during the second quarter.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets with a head injury.

Maye took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood while scrambling for an 18-yard gain early in the second quarter. No flag was thrown on the play.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The third overall draft pick stayed in the game for four more plays before being evaluated in the blue medical tent and heading to the locker room. The Patriots initially ruled him as questionable to return, but head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed to CBS at halftime that Maye would not return for the rest of the game.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Maye was replaced by veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who started the Patriots' first five games of the campaign. Prior to his injury, Maye was 3 of 6 for 23 yards while rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 3 hours ago

Live updates: Pats lead Jets 14-13; Drake Maye out due to head injury

Next Pats Podcast Oct 25

Perry: Why Cooper Kupp is intriguing trade target for Patriots

Boston Sports Tonight Oct 24

Perry: ‘Extremely good chance' that Mayo and Wolf return in 2025

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsDrake MayeNew York Jets
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us