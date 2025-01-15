How to watch Eagles vs. Rams in Divisional Round of NFL playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 12 of the 2024 regular season.

Now, the two teams are set to meet again -- this time in Philadelphia and with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

The No. 4-seeded Rams will visit the No. 2 Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The winner will advance to the conference championship, which will either be a road game against the No. 1 Detroit Lions or a home game against the No. 6 Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia, following a 14-3 regular season, got past the opening round of the postseason thanks to a dominant defensive performance. The Eagles recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and their No. 1-ranked defensive unit picked off Jordan Love three times en route to a 22-10 home victory over the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

The Rams, coming off a 10-7 regular season, were slated to host the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings on Wild Card Weekend, but the game was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Despite the relocation to a neutral site amid an ongoing tragedy back home, Los Angeles was able to roll to a 27-9 victory that was also powered by a swarming defense. The Rams sacked Sam Darnold a whopping nine times and forced two turnovers as they crushed the first 14-win wild-card team in NFL history.

The first matchup between the Rams and Eagles turned into the Saquon Barkley show. The star running back racked up 302 yards from scrimmage, highlighted by two 70-yard-plus touchdown runs in the second half, as Philadelphia ran away with a 37-20 win.

Is another big day in store for Barkley, who put up 119 yards on the ground against Green Bay? Or will Los Angeles' defensive unit carry over its momentum from the playoff opener?

Here's how to watch the Eagles-Rams playoff battle:

When is the Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff game?

Eagles-Rams is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19.

What time does the Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is slated for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff game?

Could we see some playoff football in the snow? The NBC Philadelphia forecast for Sunday in Philly is mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. There's a projected high of 40 degrees, low of 21 degrees and winds of 10 to 15 mph. There's a 50% chance of precipitation.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff game on?

NBC will broadcast the Eagles-Rams game. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Coverage begins with "Football Night in America" at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/11 a.m. PT.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Rams NFL playoff game

The Divisional Round showdown will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC mobile app.

Have the Eagles and Rams ever played each other in the playoffs?

This will be the fourth postseason matchup all time between the Eagles and Rams.

When was the last Eagles vs. Rams playoff game?

The Rams own a 2-1 record against the Eagles in the playoffs, and they won the most recent meeting -- a 29-24 conference championship victory over Philadelphia in the 2001 season.

When is the NFC Championship Game 2025?

The NFC and AFC Championship Games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26.