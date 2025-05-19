Eagles reach multi-year contract extension with head coach Nick Sirianni

The Eagles and Super Bowl-winning head coach Nick Sirianni have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Sirianni, 43, was set to enter the final year of his initial five-year contract in 2025 but is now locked up beyond this upcoming season.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

“Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In his four years as Eagles head coach, Sirianni has a 48-20 regular season record and has gotten the Eagles into the playoffs four times with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory. Sirianni has a postseason record of 6-3, including a 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.

While Sirianni was set to enter the final season of his contract in 2025, there was no doubt the Eagles were going to give him an extension at some point this offseason. Lurie basically said as much at the NFL’s annual meetings in early April and before the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“Nick's going to be our coach and we don't talk publicly (about contracts), never have,” Lurie said earlier this offseason. “I'm sure we'll find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward and he's done an outstanding job.”

Sirianni wasn’t concerned about his contract status either. He knew a deal was coming.

He has earned it.

While there have been a few ups and downs during Sirianni’s four years as Eagles head coach, it’s impossible to argue with the results. Sirianni’s winning percentage (.706) ranks third among head coaches in the Super Bowl era (minimum 50 games) behind just John Madden and George Allen.

Heck, Sirianni has the fifth-best winning percentage in NFL history:

1.Guy Chamberlin (1922-27): .784

2. John Madden (1969-78): .759

3. Vince Lombardi (1959-69): .738

4. George Allen (1966-77): .712

5. Nick Sirianni (2021-): .706

He’s the first coach in NFL history to lead his team to four playoffs berths, two conference titles and a Super Bowl win in his first four years as head coach. And he’s just the third coach to get to multiple Super Bowls and win one in his first four seasons.

Since Sirianni took over as head coach in 2021, the Eagles have the third-highest winning percentage in the NFL behind just the Chiefs (.765) and the Bills (.716). Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have worked very well together over the past four years.

The Eagles hired Sirianni in 2021 to replace their previous Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, who was fired after the 2020 season. Sirianni came to Philadelphia after serving as Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. While Sirianni wasn’t a popular name during the offseason of 2021, he won the Eagles over with a lengthy interview in Palm Beach, Florida, and was named the 21st full-time head coach in franchise history that January.

Before Sirianni’s infamous “flowers speech” during the 2021 season, the Eagles were 2-5, but they rebounded to get into the playoffs. There were also some rough moments in the 2023 season — so rough that his job was in jeopardy — but the Eagles rebounded in a huge way to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

With a few months before the start of the 2025 season, the Eagles have their head coach locked up long-term and are favorites to win it all again.