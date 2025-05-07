Fan sues NFL for $100 million over Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Sports fans know the highs and lows of cheering for their favorite players, but for one fan, the emotional toll went too far.

Now, he's suing the NFL for $100 million, claiming the league's handling of Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide left him traumatized and demanding accountability for what he calls a rigged and harmful process.

The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym “John Doe” in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleges that the NFL and its affiliates conspired to damage Sanders’ reputation and suppress his draft position.

Sanders is the former University of Colorado quarterback and the son of head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, who once starred for the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders was projected to be drafted in the first round. Instead, he wasn’t picked until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. For Doe, the fall wasn’t just a blow to the athlete. Doe alleged that reports and leaked statements about Sanders negatively influenced the league’s decision-making process, “causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer.”

“Despite Sanders’ demonstrated skills and significant attention during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the NFL drafted him at the 144th pick during the 2025 NFL Draft,” said the complaint.

In the complaint, Doe accuses the NFL of violating the Antitrust Act, the Civil Rights Act and consumer protection laws. He also alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, arguing that the league's conduct created an environment of unfairness and bias in the draft process.

In addition to financial compensation, the plaintiff is also asking the court for:

A formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by their actions and statements.

A retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation.

Implementation of fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit.

Any additional remedies the Court deems appropriate, including compensatory damages.

As of this writing, the NFL has not issued a public response to the suit.