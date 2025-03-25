New York Giants

Giants, Russell Wilson agree to one-year deal worth up to $21 million: Report

New York also recently brought in Jameis Winston to the roster.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Giants have their projected QB1.

New York and quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient, will receive $10.5 million guaranteed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

New York is slated to pick No. 3 overall in next month's NFL draft, with a quarterback still being a possibility, Schefter added. Miami's (Fla.) Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the consensus two top prospects.

The 36-year-old Wilson is coming off his first and only season as a Pittsburgh Steeler, where he helped the team go 10-7 and book a wild card spot, eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five picks on a 63.7% completion percentage in the regular season, with wideout George Pickens being Pittsburgh's primary receiving weapon. The former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks now has wideout Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. as his main offensive partners.

NFL Free Agency Mar 19

An updated look at the best remaining NFL free agents

NFL Draft Feb 10

Full 2025 NFL Draft order: List of all 257 picks

NFL Mar 9

Josh Allen signs record-breaking contract with Buffalo Bills: Report

Wilson isn't the only Steelers quarterback who joined a New York team in free agency, as Justin Fields departed Pittsburgh for the New York Jets. In need of a starting quarterback, the Steelers reportedly hosted Aaron Rodgers for a visit last week.

The Giants have been active in the veteran quarterback market. New York was reportedly in the mix for Rodgers before landing Wilson, and the G-Men last week agreed to sign Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million. Tommy DeVito is also on New York's roster.

Winston, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, played in 12 games last season for Cleveland and started seven, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 31-year-old spent the previous four seasons on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFL
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us