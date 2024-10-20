New York Jets

Haason Reddick ends holdout, signs adjusted contract with Jets: Reports

Reddick reportedly will join the team on Monday following their Week 7 game.

By Logan Reardon

The New York Jets have had quite the week.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the team acquired star receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, star pass-rusher Haason Reddick reportedly is joining his team after holding out for a new contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Reddick and the Jets agreed to an adjusted contract and he will finally report to the team on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler will receive his 2024 base salary (approximately $9 million), plus new incentives that will allow him to earn the $12 million that he lost in fines for holding out.

Reddick was acquired in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles after the team lost Bryce Huff in free agency, but he never reported to New York as he wanted a new contract. He switched agents to Drew Rosenhaus last week when CAA dropped him as a client. Rosenhaus told Schefter that Jets owner Woody Johnson was "very involved in working this out."

With over 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons, Reddick figures to bolster the Jets' defense that already ranks second in fewest yards allowed.

Before Reddick joins the team tomorrow, the Jets will face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty discusses why the Jets need more than just Davante Adams to becoming a winning team.

