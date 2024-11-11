Miami Dolphins

Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight? What to know for Dolphins-Rams

Hill is dealing with an injury to his wrist

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Dolphins are in must-win territory.

After making the playoffs last season, Miami has taken steps back and are now 2-6 ahead of their Monday Night Football match at the Los Angeles Rams.

Needing a positive result, the Dolphins are also dealing with key injuries, such as to star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Will Hill play against the Rams? The wideout told ESPN's Lisa Salters he will suit up despite dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist.

Hill was listed as questionable due to the injury.

The 30-year-old is coming off a four-catch, 80-yard performance last time out in a loss against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has dealt with lingering concussion issues, will also play. He started against the Bills and completed 25 of 28 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Miami has lost three straight games since beating the New England Patriots on Oct. 6. It will need to upset the 4-4 Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, in order to keep afloat in a tight AFC.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFLLos Angeles Rams
