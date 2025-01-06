The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again looking for a new head coach.

Doug Pederson was fired on Monday after three seasons in Jacksonville, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The team later confirmed the news in a statement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"I had the difficult task this morning of informing Doug Pederson of my intention to hire a new head coach to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars," owner Shad Khan said. "Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career, and I will be rooting for Doug and his wife Jeannie when that occasion arrives. As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now.

“I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago. I will collaborate with General Manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Pederson was hired in February 2022 with the expectation that he would unlock another level for former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. While there were signs of stardom, the Clemson product has yet to live up to his pre-draft hype.

In 51 games with the Jaguars since 2022, Pederson posted a 22-29 record. He went 9-8 in each of his first two seasons -- including one postseason appearance and win -- before regressing to a 4-13 record in 2024.

The Jags started 8-3 in 2023 before losing five of their last six to miss the playoffs, and those struggles carried into this season. Lawrence got injured in December and started just 10 games this season, but the team was unable to produce even when the starting quarterback was in the lineup.

Pederson's second stop as a head coach came after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in February 2018. He went 42-37-1 with Philly over five seasons, which makes his career record an even 62-62-1.

The Jaguars own the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they're currently slated to select in the top 10 for the 15th time in the last 18 years.