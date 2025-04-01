Could Jalen Milroe have an NFL career arc like Jalen Hurts?

Will there be any hidden gem quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The consensus top two are Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, with both expected to be off the board early. Ward is most rumored to be the top overall pick to the QB-needy Tennessee Titans, while Sanders should have multiple suitors near the top.

But who will go next? Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's Will Howard are some other top names, but they each come with more risk at the next level. So, what about Alabama's Jalen Milroe?

The Crimson Tide prospect became the program's QB1 in 2023 and has shown flashes of brilliance, drawing praise from one NFL analyst for his potential.

"He ran 4.37 (40-yard dash) ... He's a freak show. He's built like a Greek God," NBC Sports' Chris Simms said. "His arm, when he is on, it's definitely one of the best arms in the draft. He's the only one that can rival Cam Ward with pure power in his arm in that discussion."

How high could Milroe's potential be? Simms compared it to one of the NFL's current best -- and a former Crimson Tide.

"It's going to be a little work, though," Simms added. "It's almost like a Jalen Hurts-type career arc. I think you're going to see maybe he gets drafted late in the second, which would probably be even too high for what he's shown on film. But the potential is so damn good people could take a chance there."

It's not exactly clear how high Milroe will be drafted when the event begins on Thursday, April 24.

For comparison's sake, the Philadelphia Eagles picked Hurts in the second round with the No. 53 selection in 2020. But Hurts, who was with Alabama for three years before transferring to Oklahoma when Tua Tagovailoa replaced him, didn't flourish right away in the NFL.

Hurts backed up Carson Wentz as a rookie, then took over in his sophomore campaign to mixed results. He took a key leap in his third year, where he threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six picks, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

This past season in 2024, despite a dip in overall individual statistics, Hurts became a Super Bowl champion in a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He also collected Super Bowl MVP.

Only time will tell if Milroe could have a career arc like Hurts, though he has the physical and dual-threat similarities. In his third season, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six picks to go with 531 rushing yards and 12 scores.

He's coming off a campaign in which he threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 picks while adding 726 ground yards and 20 scores. He did not have a key bowl game moment, however, losing in both the Rose Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan.

Multiple teams could use a project quarterback like Milroe, though. Teams like the New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, among others, would benefit from having a profile like Milroe on the roster.

