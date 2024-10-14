Who is Jeff Ulbrich? Get to know the Jets' interim head coach

It's a new era in New York.

In an unprecedented move for Jets owner Woody Johnson, the team fired head coach Robert Saleh following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Looking for a spark, the team will now turn to a new leader on the sideline.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In steps Jeff Ulbrich, the defensive coordinator turned interim head coach. Ulbrich's first test will be a tough one, as the Jets will welcome the Buffalo Bills to MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football to close out Week 6.

So, who exactly is the new man in charge in the Big Apple? Here's what to know about Jeff Ulbrich.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

How old is Jeff Ulbrich?

Jeff Ulbrich is 47 years old. He was born on Feb. 17, 1977 in San Jose, California.

How do you pronounce Jeff Ulbrich's name?

Ulbrich's last name is pronounced “ULL-brick.”

Did Jeff Ulbrich play football?

Ulbrich redshirted at San Jose State before playing a season at Gavilan College in Gilroy, California.

From there, Ulbrich went to the University of Hawaii, where he earned all-conference honors and was named a team captain.

He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Jeff Ulbrich coaching history

Ulbrich got his first NFL coaching job shortly after his playing career ended. He joined the Seattle Seahawks as a special teams in 2010. He joined UCLA's coaching staff in 2012 and spent three years there before returning to the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He was hired as the team's linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator during the 2020 season under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Ulbrich arrived in New York in 2021 to be the Jets' defensive coordinator under new head coach Robert Saleh. He spent three-plus seasons in the role before becoming interim head coach when Saleh was fired.

The Jets finished with a top-five defense by yards allowed in each of the last two seasons after ranking last in the NFL in 2021.

When will Jeff Ulbrich make his head coaching debut?

Ulbrich's first game as interim head coach will come on Monday Night Football against the Bills.

From there, the Jets will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 before visiting the New England Patriots in Week 9.