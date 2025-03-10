Patriots 2025 depth chart: Updated roster with free agency additions

As expected, the New England Patriots have been among the most active teams in NFL free agency.

Most of their focus to this point has been on upgrading their defense. They've reportedly agreed to deals with defensive tackles Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga, cornerback Carlton Davis, and linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane. On the offensive side, they reportedly will re-sign tight end Austin Hooper and bring in veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

We should expect more moves where that came from in the coming days. To keep up with all of New England's offseason additions, check out our updated depth chart below throughout the spring. (New additions are in bold.)

Quarterback

Drake Maye

Joe Milton III

Drake Maye is locked in as New England's franchise quarterback. Joe Milton III showed in the 2024 season finale he could be a capable backup, but the Patriots should still look to bring in a veteran on a cheap deal this offseason.

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson

Antonio Gibson

Terrell Jennings

Running back is a sneaky offseason need for the Patriots following another disappointing year for Rhamondre Stevenson. Antonio Gibson was solid in his debut campaign with New England, but bolstering this group should be on Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf's to-do list.

Wide receiver

DeMario Douglas

Kendrick Bourne

Kayshon Boutte

Ja'Lynn Polk

Javon Baker

JaQuae Jackson

John Jiles

The Patriots have yet to address arguably their biggest need. With Chris Godwin off the board, the next best free-agent options are Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs. Cooper Kupp and Brandon Aiyuk are still available on the trade market.

Tight end

Hunter Henry

Austin Hooper

Jaheim Bell

Jack Westover

Giovanni Ricci

The Patriots are reportedly re-signing Austin Hooper to a one-year deal after the veteran's solid debut season in Foxboro.

Offensive line

Vederian Lowe, T

Cole Strange, G

David Andrews, C

Ben Brown, C

Lecitus Smith, C

Mike Onwenu, G

Morgan Moses, T

Sidy Sow, T

Caedan Wallace, T

Demontrey Jacobs, T

Layden Robinson, G

Jake Andrews, G

Tyrese Robinson, G

Caleb Jones, T

Veteran tackle Morgan Moses should stabilize the right side of the line, but the Patriots still desperately need a left tackle. Will they use their No. 4 overall draft pick to address that need and select LSU's Will Campbell?

Defensive line

Defensive end

Keion White

Truman Jones

Defensive tackle

Milton Williams

Christian Barmore

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Khyiris Tonga

Eric Johnson II

Jaquelin Roy

Marcus Harris

The Patriots paid up for ex-Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, and for good reason. Williams is a major upgrade to a defensive line that could be pretty scary if Christian Barmore is healthy. If Barmore remains out, Williams should help make up for his absence.

New England also reportedly inked former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a one-year deal.

Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jahlani Tavai

Curtis Jacobs

Christian Elliss

Monty Rice

Andrew Parker Jr.

Outside Linebacker

Harold Landry III

Robert Spillane

Anfernee Jennings

Titus Leo

Landry and Spillane will give New England's pass rush a much-needed boost. Both have experience playing under Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez

Carlton Davis

Marcus Jones

Isaiah Bolden

Marcellas Dial

Miles Battle

DJ James

The Patriots found their No. 2 cornerback in Davis, who has 11 career interceptions in 89 career games spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Safety

Kyle Dugger

Jabrill Peppers

Marte Mapu

Dell Pettus

Brenden Schooler

Mark Perry

Dugger and Peppers remain atop the safety depth chart as New England has not made a move to address the position.

Specialists

Bryce Baringer, P

John Parker Romo, K

Joe Cardona, LS

With Joey Slye hitting free agency, John Parker Romo is the only kicker currently under contract with New England.