2025 NFL Draft

Patriots 2025 draft meetings tracker: Updates on Top 30 visits and more

The Patriots are busy hosting players for pre-draft visits.

By Justin Leger and Nick Goss

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one month away, but the scouting process remains in full swing as all 32 teams host the top prospects for visits.

The 1-on-1 meetings are quite valuable for teams. You can learn a lot about a player from watching film and talking to former coaches and teammates. But often the best way to learn about someone is to have a face-to-face conversation.

The New England Patriots own the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft and have already met with a bunch of players expected to be selected in the first and second rounds, including a couple wide receivers, linebackers and edge rushers.

Which players have they met with? Find out with our draft visit tracker below:

April 2: The Patriots will host Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham for a visit this week, per Jeremy Fowler. Graham is also visiting the Saints. He is the best defensive tackle prospect in this draft and helped the Wolverines win a national title in 2023.

April 1: The Patriots will host Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton for a 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Scourton tallied 14 tackles for loss including five sacks last season.

March 28: According to Justin M of The Draft Network, UCLA linebacker Femi Oladejo has a 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots. Oladejo had 14 tackles for loss including 4.5 sacks last year.

March 28: Albert Breer of The MMQB reports that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has a 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots. Carter racked up 24 tackles for loss last season, including 12 sacks, and is widely expected to be a top-five selection.

March 27: The Patriots hosted Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on a 30 visit, per Jordan Shultz of FOX Sports. Williams recorded 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 TDs last season.

March 27: Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel met with the Patriots on a 30 visit, per The Draft Network's Justin M. Noel had 80 catches for 1,194 yards and eight TDs last year.

March 24: Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery has a 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

March 21: Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin has a 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

