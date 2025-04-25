New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots selections, remaining picks

New England's rebuild continues with another critical draft.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots can't afford to have another disappointing NFL Draft.

While they may have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots still must surround the 2024 No. 3 pick with talent following their second straight 4-13 season. They started the process on Day 1 of the draft Thursday night by selecting LSU left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Campbell will presumably fill a much-needed void at left tackle, but New England still must add playmakers on both sides of the ball. Along with the skill positions on offense, the defense's lackluster pass rush must also be addressed. The Patriots ranked dead last in the NFL last season with only 28 sacks.

Below is a complete list of the Patriots' draft picks and upcoming selections, which we'll update through the end of Round 7 on Saturday:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
  • Round 1, No. 4 overall: LSU tackle Will Campbell
  • Round 2, No. 38 overall: 
  • Round 3, No. 69 overall:
  • Round 3, No. 77 overall (via Atlanta Falcons):
  • Round 4, No. 106 overall:
  • Round 5, No. 144 overall:
  • Round 5, No. 171 overall (via Dallas Cowboys):
  • Round 7, No. 220 overall:
  • Round 7, No. 238 overall (via Los Angeles Chargers):

MORE PATRIOTS COVERAGE

New England Patriots 58 mins ago

Protection for Maye: Patriots take LSU OT Will Campbell with No. 4 pick

New England Patriots 17 mins ago

Perry's draft grade: Patriots fill huge need with Will Campbell

New England Patriots 31 mins ago

Drake Maye has excited reaction to Patriots drafting Will Campbell

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots2025 NFL Draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us