The New England Patriots can't afford to have another disappointing NFL Draft.

While they may have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots still must surround the 2024 No. 3 pick with talent following their second straight 4-13 season. They started the process on Day 1 of the draft Thursday night by selecting LSU left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Campbell will presumably fill a much-needed void at left tackle, but New England still must add playmakers on both sides of the ball. Along with the skill positions on offense, the defense's lackluster pass rush must also be addressed. The Patriots ranked dead last in the NFL last season with only 28 sacks.

Below is a complete list of the Patriots' draft picks and upcoming selections, which we'll update through the end of Round 7 on Saturday:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.