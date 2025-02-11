Patriots 2025 free agency tracker: Updated additions and departures

The New England Patriots have plenty of work do in one of their most pivotal offseasons in recent memory.

New head coach Mike Vrabel inherits a team that's gone 4-13 in back-to-back seasons and a roster that's one of the worst in the NFL. The good news is that New England has a wealth of resources to improve its roster, notably the most cap space in the NFL and the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The challenge for Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden will be identifying the right players to add via free agency and the draft, as well as determining which current Patriots players to subtract.

That work already has begun, as New England made its first roster transactions just days after Super Bowl LIX. Below is an updated list of every new addition or re-signing, every departure from last year's roster, and every player from the 2024 squad who is set to hit free agency on March 12.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Feb. 11: Jeremiah Pharms Jr. is staying in New England. The 28-year-old defensive tackle has agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots that is expected to include a $100,000 signing bonus and $250,000 guaranteed, per James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom and ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Pharms, who played in the USFL before joining the Patriots in 2022, was on the field for 16 games last season, making five starts while recording two sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Feb. 10: The Patriots officially terminated the contract of offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on Monday. Okorafor left the team after Week 2 last season and was placed on the reserve/left squad list.