Their intentions were obvious.

The Patriots were going to surround Drake Maye with as much talent as they could through the early portion of this year's draft. And that's exactly what they did, selecting four offensive players with their first four picks: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first round; Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round; Washington State receiver Kyle Williams and Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round.

The team has six selections remaining on Day 3, which it will likely use to help its defense in some degree. Patriots executive director of player personnel Eliot Wolf suggested as much at the conclusion of the second night of the draft.

"Pretty excited about the players that we were able to add to the team," Wolf said Friday. "Starting last night and continuing on tonight, obviously helped the offense out. As we move forward here, certainly going to look to address the defense."

With that, let's offer up our best players available on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. And let's start with New England's options on the defensive side of the ball...

Edge defender

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer isn't the longest (32-inch arms) or most powerful in the class. But the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is going to bring a rugged playing style to the edge of someone's defense on Day 3. He's widely considered to have high-end leadership traits. And he should be someone who can chip in as an early-down rotational option.

He showed up in a big way in the College Football Playoff (4.5 sacks in four games), and his motor will make him a coach's favorite at the next level.

Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson has enough size (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) and production (8.5 sacks, Second-Team All-SEC) to be added to this list. An Oregon transfer, he plays with the kind of suddenness that could make him an immediate contributor on third downs as a pro.

It may take some time before he's a true three-down guy, but at some point on Day 3 he'd be a logical fit.

Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Sorrell ended up being voted the American Team's top defensive lineman during the Senior Bowl week of practices, standing out as one of the best of the best in the offseason's premier college All-Star showcase. At 6-foot-3, 256 pounds, he has good size and he brings plenty of pop at the point of attack. He's also hard to keep off the field, which you would think Mike Vrabel appreciates.

Sorrell started 30 straight games at Texas in the last three seasons, racking up 16 sacks in that span. He's not the quickest or the twitchiest edge defender on this list, but his strength and frenetic style could earn him a rotational role early.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Phillips, Maryland

A competitive weightlifter during his high school days, Phillips is built like a fortress. At 6-foot-2, 313 pounds, Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" noted Phillips has squatted nearly 700 pounds and performed two overhead presses of 365 pounds. He's carried that dogged effort from the weight room to the field, exhibiting powerful hands to get into blockers and jar them upon contact.

While his instincts are unrefined, Phillips' quickness and upper-body pop could allow him to contribute early along the line of scrimmage wherever he lands.

Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Another bull-in-a-China-shop defensive tackle, Farmer reportedly visited the Patriots prior to the draft. Sensing a type here?

He's not the biggest tackle in the class at 6-foot-3, 312 pounds. But he's long (35-inch arms), and he has some shock in his hands to be able to eat up blocks and free his linebackers to make plays at the second level.

Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Energy, energy, energy. No need to worry about want-to with Robinson on the field. At 6-foot-5, 291 pounds, he's relentless in his pursuit of ball-carriers. And on his way to his destination, he'll do what he can to run through -- or swat away, or swipe past -- anyone who happens to get in his way.

On Day 3, buttressing the trenches with an all-out option like Robinson would make some sense for Vrabel and Co.

CJ West, Indiana

West is a squattier option (6-foot-1, 316 pounds), but his explosiveness is hard to ignore. His 4.95-second 40 time at the combine made him just the ninth defensive tackle to weigh at least 315 pounds and run under 5.0 seconds since 2003. His 10-yard split (1.73 seconds) was eye-popping, and he uses that initial snap out of his stance to violently jar opposing blockers.

West started for four years between his time at Kent State and Indiana, and he had just nine sacks in that time. But as a run defender, he'll have real value.

Linebacker

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

He's not the best coverage linebacker in this year's crop. He's not the most fluid athlete. But Stutsman has good size (6-foot-3, 236 pounds), and he aggressively pursues collisions near the line of scrimmage with backs and their blockers.

He's confident, fast (4.52-second 40), and he'd certainly qualify as "violent." Stutsman was also uber productive in college, having compiled over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons. If the Patriots are looking for a future leader of their defense on Day 2, he seems to have traits they covet.

Cody Simon, Ohio State

One of the most eye-popping numbers from this group in "The Beast" guide by The Athletic's Dane Brugler is that Simon played 1,861 career snaps over five seasons and never committed a penalty. He helped the Buckeyes to a national championship last season, starting all 15 games, making 112 tackles (12.5 for a loss), and racking up seven sacks.

His length (31-inch arms) may hurt his ability to get to that level of productivity at the next level, but late on Day 3, you could see the fellow Buckeye in the head coach's chair in Foxboro taking a chance on Simon as a special-teamer and an early-down 'backer with real run-game recognition skills.

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Playing hurt is a prerequisite at this position, and Mondon did it in 2023, playing through a foot issue. Despite being lighter than some others on this list (6-foot-2, 224), he has the change-of-direction skill and range to cover ground and be a productive tackler.

A former five-star recruit, Mondon might slide in the draft a bit because of durability questions, but he was a three-year contributor at Georgia and has NFL-caliber athleticism.

Kobe King, Penn State

A two-year starter and 2024 captain for the Nittany Lions, King could eventually be someone's starting middle linebacker as a pro. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder has legitimate run-game instincts and plays like he loves contact.

He's another core-four special-teams option with an old-school mentality. No, he's not going to be a shutdown player in coverage. But his knack for finding the football on early downs, his football character, and his affinity for driving ball-carriers to the turf make him a fit for this list.

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Instincts. Instincts. Instincts. It's easy to understand how Kiser developed his best trait at the second level. He set a Notre Dame record by playing in a ridiculous 70 games over six seasons. He'll turn 25 early in his rookie season, but teams may be willing to overlook his age because of his processing power on the field.

He led the Irish in tackles last season (90) and was voted by fellow players as the best linebacker on the American Team during the week of Senior Bowl practices. Another special-teams no-doubter (975 kicking-game snaps), Kiser graduated cum laude with a business analytics degree and then earned his master's in accounting.

Jay Higgins, Iowa

There are only two unanimous All-American defenders in this class, and Higgins (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) is one of them. (Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts was the other in 2023.) No one had more tackles over the last two years (295) than head coach Kirk Ferentz's every-down leader from the second level.

Higgins is unafraid to get downhill and jar runners, and his engine always seems to run hot. His intensity and understanding of offensive concepts will give him an opportunity to stick on an NFL roster despite his lack of prototypical size.

Eugene Asante, Auburn

Explosive and unrelentingly tough, Asante is going to have special-teams coaches clamoring for him on Day 3 of the draft. He has over 700 kicking-game reps under his belt, and his 4.48-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds would indicate he'll continue to stand out in that area as a pro.

He spent three years at North Carolina before transferring to Auburn, where he led the team in tackles in 2023 (86, 8.5 for a loss, 5.0 sacks). With his impressive range, he'll go sideline to sideline and try to run through anyone who gets in his way.

Can he hold up with that playing style at his size? Late in the draft, the Patriots may be willing to spend a pick on him and find out.

Cornerback

Mac McWilliams, UCF

Whether or not the Patriots have much interest in McWilliams could be determined by whether or not they view his tackling as something that can be cleaned up. There's no doubt he's willing to be physical, but over the last two seasons he's been credited for 19 missed tackles.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder is a fluid athlete whose change-of-direction skills should play in the slot at the NFL level.

Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Hancock is a little longer (6-feet, 195 pounds) than most of the options here, but he looks like a fit for the Patriots since he lived in the slot for Ohio State and was always around the football.

In 16 games for the national champs, he totaled eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception. Vrabel won't have to worry about his fellow Buckeye getting ball-carriers on the ground because he's a sure tackler, and against teams utilizing "big slots" offensively, Hancock could be a nice fit for what will likely be a heavy man-to-man scheme in New England.

Hancock's teammate Denzel Burke (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) played almost exclusively on the outside, making his projection here a little more murky, but he's a rugged tackler and could end up being a slot option at the next level as well.

Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

If the Patriots are looking for slot defenders with upside, they may want to go elsewhere. Huzzie (5-foot-9, 193 pounds) just tore his ACL in January, and he has six years of college experience under his belt.

His confidence showed, though, when asked to play in man coverage or crash toward the line of scrimmage against the run for the Tar Heels. He also returned 36 punts in his career, including two for touchdowns, giving him some added value for a team in the kicking game if selected late in the draft.

Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Longerbeam is another slight defender who may be too light to make this list, but his intangibles make him difficult to leave off.

At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Longerbeam won't be anyone's idea of an enforcer in the slot, but he's considered to have brought high-end football character to a Rutgers program that pushes its players under head coach Greg Schiano.

Longerbeam clocked a 4.39-second 40 and jumped a whopping 11-foot-2 in the broad jump, indicating he's an NFL-level athlete. A team captain in 2024, he had five career picks and five forced fumbles.

Marcus Harris, California

Harris is another corner who played primarily on the outside as a collegian but could kick inside and potentially make a name for himself as a pro.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pounder broke up 35 passes over four seasons and seemed to exhibit the kind of change-of-direction skills necessary to compete in the slot. He also proved to be a high-effort contributor after transferring from Oregon State to Idaho. He blocked a kick, forced a fumble and returned one of his two picks for a touchdown in 2022.

In 2023, he was a first-team AP FCS All-American after pulling down three interceptions and returning one for a score. Playing at a higher level of competition for the Bears last year, he picked off two more passes, broke up six total and made 2.5 tackles for loss.

Safety

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Seems as though none of our "Best Fits" lists would be complete without a rep from Vrabel's alma mater. It goes beyond that for Ransom, though, who was a three-year starter at Ohio State and is coming off a season in which he recorded nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

An aggressive tackler, the 6-foot, 206-pounder was a staple of Buckeyes special-teams units as well (two blocked punts on his resume).

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Size? Check (6-foot-2, 213 pounds). Explosiveness? Check (37-inch vertical). Quickness? Check (6.72 three-cone drille). Wohler qualifies as a safety fit in Vrabel's defense for a variety of reasons. He also happened to play for one of Vrabel's close friends in the business at Wisconsin in head coach Luke Fickell.

When the Badgers finished the season 5-7, and with criticism descending on Fickell in waves, Wohler had his coach's back. "I love Coach Fick to death," he said. "I have 100 percent faith that he is going to get this program in a good spot."

He may not have the speed to play in the deep part of the field (4.57-second 40), but as a physical hitter and high-energy teammate, he could be a match for Vrabel's program on Day 3.

Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

Crawford is another slightly-undersized option for this list at 5-foot-11, 202 pounds. But he was a workout star at this year's combine, posting a 4.41-second 40, a whopping 41.5-inch vertical, and lightning-quick agility times of 4.03 seconds in the short shuttle and 6.81 seconds in the three-cone.

A former four-star recruit who played four years primarily as a special-teamer at Texas, he transferred to Nevada for 2024. With the Wolf Pack, he played all over the secondary -- playing deep, in the box and as a slot defender -- and posted a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown.

If the Patriots are looking for a core-four special-teamer who could eventually earn some work defensively because of his off-the-charts athletic traits, Crawford is an intriguing option.

Interior offensive line

Marcus Mbow, Purdue

The Patriots want to be violent on the defensive side of the ball, but if that attitude is something that will be respected on their offense, then Mbow would be worthy of a look as an interior option on Day 2.

There's some projection involved here, but if the Patriots can take the Boilermakers right tackle and kick him inside to play guard -- or even center, where he got some work at the Senior Bowl -- he'd give them a hard-nosed grinder to help protect Maye.

Mbow knows how to use his hands to disable pass-rushers and quickly drive them into the turf.

Miles Frazier, LSU

Would be some kind of pairing to place Frazier (6-foot-7, 317 pounds, 9-foot broad jump) with his teammate at left tackle, Will Campbell. Both made Dane Brugler's list of "Blue Collar Ballers" that he laid out for us on Next Pats earlier this offseason.

"From start to finish, you could tell, [Frazier] is wired differently, he plays differently," Brugler said of Frazier. "The play demeanor, the competitiveness. We saw that at the Senior Bowl. He was outstanding during the week. He's not a guy who's going to blow you away with some of the testing stuff, but he gets the job done. He finishes the mission.

"The toughness factor, the power that he plays with, sometimes it's a little out of control, but he likes to play physical, likes to play tough. If you're looking to upgrade on the offensive line, there's a couple guys on this LSU offensive line that I think will make a lot of sense for the Patriots."

Jake Majors, Texas

The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder set a school record with 57 starts for the Longhorns. He may be a "center-only" type, but with his intelligence and toughness, the Patriots may still be willing to take a flier on him on Day 3.

The amount of football he's played would make him a relatively quick study in Josh McDaniels' offense, being able to help Drake Maye make pre-snap adjustments. Majors would also provide a level of leadership that would be welcome at One Patriot Place.

Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

Slater wouldn't fit the trend of Wolf-tree draftees on the interior who hailed from big-time programs. But given his performance at the Senior Bowl, there shouldn't be much question as to whether or not his game will translate from college to pro.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder dominated his level of competition to make himself draftable, not allowing a single sack or quarterback hit last season.

Joe Huber, Wisconsin

It's worth giving Badgers a look this offseason since they're coached by one of Vrabel's best friends, Luke Fickell. A walk-on at Cincinnati under Fickell, Huber followed his coach to Wisconsin and started every game the last two seasons at left and right guard.

He doesn't quite meet the athletic markers we sought for this list (8-foot-10 broad jump, 4.78-second shuttle) but has pro-ready size at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. And if he gets the right kind of reference from Fickell, he could be a late-round target for the new Patriots head coach.

Drew Kendall, Boston College

Kendall could end up being a steal for a center-needy team thanks to his toughness and athleticism. A captain for Bill O'Brien's squad, Kendall gets glowing football-character reviews from his former head coach that would likely go a long way with O'Brien's good friend Vrabel.

Kendall also happens to be one of the best interior-line athletes in this year's class, running an impressive 5.05-second 40 time at the combine while still recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Eli Cox, Kentucky

Cox may be a better center option, having started 35 games there over his career. But he has starting guard experience as well (12 games), and his athleticism should translate across positions.

He clocked a 5.03-second 40 at 6-foot-4, 302 pounds to go along with a 9-foot-1 broad jump and a 4.58-second shuttle. He was a two-time captain for the Wildcats and was chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council the last two years.

Connor Colby, Iowa

Vrabel might not have ties to the Kirk Ferentz program that were as strong as Bill Belichick's, but Colby could fit what this year's Patriots want. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound interior lineman jumped 9-foot-2 in the broad and clocked a 4.63-second shuttle.

He started all four years for the Hawkeyes and was an All-Big 10 honoree.

Offensive tackle

Logan Brown, Kansas

A former five-star recruit, Brown has some physical traits that are hard to teach. His 9-foot-3 broad jump is indicative of legitimate explosiveness and helped him record an impressive 9.44 RAS. Brown has managed Type 1 diabetes while turning himself into a legitimate tackle prospect. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder has 34-inch arms and began his career at Wisconsin, where he was dismissed from the team for an "internal incident," according to then-interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

He was a right tackle at Kansas last season, starting 11 games in his first collegiate season as a true starter, so there would be some projection involved if the Patriots had designs on playing him elsewhere. But his athletic traits could be worthy of a gamble so long as they're comfortable with his football-character fit.

Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Another small-school prospect here with big-time athletic ability. His 9.44 RAS is one of the highest in the class, thanks in part to a 9-foot-3 broad hump and a 28.5-inch vertical. The 6-foot-7, 314-pounder has nearly 35-inch arms and over 10-inch hands, and he might be viewed as a developmental option late on Day 3, but he's a coordinated athlete with the ability to get on the move in the running game, ready-made power, and an appetite for finishing blocks.

He'll need some coaching as a pro, but perhaps Doug Marrone sees something in Vinson that would indicate he's a future contributor if given time to blossom.

Myles Hinton, Michigan

Another mountain of a man for this list, Hinton measured in at the combine at 6-foot-7, 323 pounds and with 34-inch arms. His 31.5-inch vertical jump was among the best in this year's class, and he displayed good athleticism in space for the Wolverines last season.

The Stanford transfer played on both sides of the line at Michigan, and he has the kind of reputation that would indicate he would be the culture fit Vrabel is looking for.

Jalen Travis, Iowa State

This Senior Bowl invite checks a number of boxes from a physical standpoint. His 9.91 RAS is sky high thanks to massive jumps of 9-foot-4 in the broad and 35 inches in the vertical.

Travis transferred to the Cyclones after finishing his undergrad degree in anthropology at Princeton, which would lead you to believe he'll be able to comprehend whatever his coaching staff will throw at him as he adjusts to life as a pro.

Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Pierce checked in at the combine at 6-foot-8, 341 pounds. Sensing a theme here? Late in the draft, it's worth taking a crack at some hard-to-find traits, and there ain't many linemen who look like Pierce.

He started at tackle for four years for the Scarlet Knights, using his 36-inch arms in an extraordinarily controlled manner, picking up just four penalties in over 3,000 snaps, according to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

He won't bring with him the kind of athletic traits the Patriots hold in high regard at the position, but his next-level size could make him worth a late-round flier.

Wide receiver

Tory Horton, Colorado State

Horton doesn't have the most imposing frame at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, but he posted outlandish production at Colorado State before an injury cut his final season short. He racked up almost 2,300 yards in 2022 and 2023 combined, then suffered a knee injury that robbed him of seven games in 2024. He was, however, healthy enough to run well at this year's combine (4.41-second 40).

A two-time captain, Horton could've left Colorado State for more NIL money at a larger program, but he stuck with the Rams. Perhaps he'll be an outside-only option as a pro. But in the middle rounds, his speed and start-stop ability will be hard to find elsewhere.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

What if I told you there was a receiver in this year's class who met the best corner in this class and came away from the night with a stat line of 13 catches, 294 yards and three touchdowns?

Ayomanor had the size and speed to give Travis Hunter all kinds of issues two seasons ago.

ELIC AYOMANOR OVER TRAVIS HUNTER IN OT 😱#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5odnyQrttn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

Ayomanor is physical, he's unafraid to mix it up with opposing defensive backs, and he's considered by NFL evaluators to be a safe mid-round pick thanks to his good-but-not-great on-field athletic traits.

The Deerfield Academy product clocked a 4.47-second 40 to go along with a 38.5-inch vertical in Indy.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

It's not often you come across a physical profile like Lambert-Smith's. The Penn State transfer ran a 4.37-second 40 to go along with a hair-on-fire 3.98-second short shuttle at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds.

The straight-line speed is one thing. And it's impressive. But that kind of change-of-direction skill as a more angular wideout is wildly impressive. Typically it's the low-to-the-ground sportscars who can get into the sub-4.0 range on the shuttle. (Think Julian Edelman and Deion Branch.)

Lambert-Smith will need to get stronger at the next level to fight off jams at the line, and he'll need to prove he can run a wider variety of routes than he did at Auburn. But his speed and length make him an enticing option for a team looking for juice at receiver.

Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee

I know, I know. A fast receiver named Thornton (4.30-second 40). You're getting flashbacks you'd rather avoid. But don't hold previous draft misses against the Patriots when it comes to this particular Thornton. He's a sturdier player at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and with a 79-inch wingspan, and his college production is hard to ignore.

Among receivers who are projected to be drafted, Thornton had the best yards-per-reception figure on passes that traveled at least 20 yards down the field. He caught seven of 10 such targets and averaged a whopping 53.7 yards per pass.

Elijah Badger, Florida

If the Patriots wait until Day 3 for receiver help, Badger is an option worth considering. He had a back injury in 2023 that ended his final season at Arizona State prematurely. But he has real burst (4.43-second 40) and averaged 20.7 yards per catch last season (39 receptions, 806 yards).

Badger also could be a factor as a kick-returner under the NFL's new rules that should encourage more returns moving forward. The Patriots could use an athletic presence on the outside, and if they miss on some higher-end targets early, Badger could provide value late.

Running back

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

If you're looking for a big back (5-foot-9, 219 pounds) who gets every last inch of every carry, Skattebo is your guy. He may not last all that long as a pro with his running style, but that doesn't make his physical approach any less impressive.

The former Sacramento State back racked up 69 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Arizona State. He also took 50 snaps at quarterback as he helped put the Sun Devils on his back and carry them to the College Football Playoff. He even has eight punts to his name. For a fan of versatility like Vrabel, Skattebo feels like a fit in New England.

Damien Martinez, Miami

Speaking of battering rams... Martinez (6-feet, 217 pounds) was a menace for opposing defenses last season. The Oregon State transfer ran for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also forced 57 missed tackles -- stepping through tackles, running through tackles, juking tackles with a nifty "dead leg" move in open space -- on his way to being one of Miami's most reliable weapons.

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

The 6-foot-1, 224-pounder certainly has the frame to hold up on early-down carries as a pro. The question is if he has the juice to be a bellcow type at the next level.

For our purposes, his 4.57-second 40 is good enough to be mentioned here. More importantly, he'll fall forward for extra yardage, and he does just enough as a receiver to make him an option in the passing game. He's not going to electrify Gillette Stadium on a regular basis, but he has a nose for the end zone, having scored a school record 23 touchdowns last season to go with his 1,537 yards rushing and 188 yards receiving.

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Gordon checked in at the combine weighing 226 pounds at 6-foot-1, but he was 233 at the Senior Bowl just before going to Indy. He's the definition of a big back. He carried 537 times for almost 3,000 yards over his career, scoring 36 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes, suggesting he could be used on all three downs in Foxboro.

He was arrested last summer on suspicion of DUI so Vrabel would have to feel comfortable with Gordon's decision-making off the field, but he was the Doak Walker Award-winner two seasons ago (best running back in college football) and a First-Team All-American. If the Patriots want to bet on his talent, they could end up with a mid-round steal.

Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Mullings checks in at almost 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, making the former Wolverines linebacker one of the biggest backs in the draft, and he didn't fumble on 185 attempts last year.

From West Roxbury and Milton Academy, joining the Patriots would be a homecoming of sorts for Mullings, whose rugged style was apparent when he bounced off contact to essentially clinch The Game over Ohio State last season.

24 Top Plays from 2024 Michigan Football



#3: Kalel Mullings Huge 3rd Down Conversion vs. Ohio State pic.twitter.com/oEkYeQhYCg — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) January 31, 2025

Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

Durability could be a concern with Sanders, whose 2023 was ended prematurely due to knee and shoulder issues. But the back nicknamed "Rocket" bounced back in 2024 after transferring from Arkansas. He was a second-team All-SEC player and a Comeback Player of the Year, picking up 881 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

A hard-charging downhill runner, Sanders (6-feet, 217 pounds) would likely be an upside play on Day 3.

Tight end

Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Fidone is lighter than the tight ends typically valued by the Wolf tree. But he has the frame to put on more weight (83-inch wingspan, 34-inch arms) and athleticism that can't be taught. He ran a 4.29-second shuttle and a 7.01-second three-cone drill, indicating real movement skills to weave in and out of tight spaces in the middle of the field.

He also flashed explosiveness with his athletic testing at the combine, recording a 35.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump. He lost two seasons to knee injuries early in his career, but if he can stay healthy, add some strength, and maintain his burst, he could be one of the steals of the draft in the middle rounds.

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

This draft is loaded with tight end talent that should be available in the later rounds. Evans is right up there among the best of the rest, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, and good enough quickness (4.4-second shuttle). He tore his ACL back in 2023, ending his season. He returned for the start of 2024 and improved over time, finishing the year with a team-leading 43 catches.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Evans to gritty Chargers tight end Will Dissly, who finished last season with 50 catches. Evans could be a traditional "Y" tight end option for McDaniels, but he also had extensive experience at Notre Dame motioning and shifting.

Seventy percent of Evans' catches in his career went for first downs or touchdowns, and even if he's not a next-level athlete at the position, he projects as a reliable zone-puncturing target.

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Hawkeyes are sending another impressive tight end to the NFL.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pounder isn't George Kittle. But Lachey has the size to be an impactful people-mover and doesn't mind physicality. Like Kittle (or the other countless NFL tight ends produced by Kirk Ferentz's program) he'll understand early on what he's asked to execute in the running game at the next level.

A finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the Academic Heisman) and the son of longtime NFL lineman Jim Lachey, he has plenty of qualities teams will appreciate. His injury history could drop him down the board a bit, however, as he missed most of 2023 with an ankle issue. Last season he caught 28 passes for 231 yards.

Robbie Ouzts, Alabama

Alabama's CJ Dippre (6-foot-5, 256 pounds, 9.13 RAS) has the frame and testing numbers to make him worthy of a mention here. But it's his teammate who seems like a better fit.

With McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, it'd be downright irresponsible not to include fullback options on this list. Ouzts might be the most intriguing of the bunch at 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds. He packs a punch at the line of scrimmage, and he has loads of experience as a lead-blocker for a hard-charging running game.

But he wasn't exclusively a blocker for 'Bama. He had 108 receiving yards last season and looked surprisingly smooth in the gauntlet drill at this year's combine. His 34-inch vertical in Indy was the best by a tight end weighing over 270 pounds since 2003.

Ouzts also played for former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien when O'Brien was on the staff for the Crimson Tide, and he told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth he considered O'Brien a "mastermind."

If the Patriots are looking for a fullback to play for an offensive coordinator who has made good use of the position in the past, Ouzts would make a lot of sense.

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Gadsden's father played receiver in the NFL in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which is where Gadsden began his career for the Orange.

He converted to tight end ahead of the 2022 season and was ultimately named a First-Team All-ACC honoree after racking up 61 catches for a school record 969 yards that season. He nearly cracked 1,000 yards again a season ago (934), and was named a third-team AP All-American.

Gadsden would fit for New England as a bit of an undersized athlete (6-foot-5, 243 pounds), like Okonkwo. If the Patriots are looking for another "move" option to add to 2024 seventh-rounder Jaheim Bell, Gadsden is an option.

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech

Wherever he lands as a pro, Conyers (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) will provide a rare combination of size and quickness. He's not the tallest in this class, but he has plenty of length (33.25-inch arms, 10-inch hands) to help his catch radius. And his 4.27-second shuttle was the best in this year's class.

Conyers spent time at three different schools (Oklahoma, Arizona State, Texas Tech), and he'll have to check out for the Patriots from a football-character standpoint. But the second-team All-Big 12 honoree last season is an impressive athlete, who has even been used to throw the football at times. He completed six of seven attempts for 40 yards and a touchdown over the last two years.

Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Hawes might be the best true blocking tight end in the class. He wouldn't be an eventual replacement for either Henry or Hooper -- both of whom have real receiving chops -- but he could provide immediate depth as a road-grading option. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder ran a 4.4-second shuttle time, satisfying one of the thresholds the Wolf tree has seemed to value over time.

Hawes spent five years at Yale before joining the Yellow Jackets, handling the dirty work asked of him after making the jump in competition level. The Patriots will have to determine if the man strength Hawes exhibited against younger defenders will translate at the next level. If they think it will, he could be worthy of a late-round flier.

Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

For a team that is going to prioritize the development of a certain kind of culture under Mike Vrabel, Bartholomew feels like he'd have a positive impact in that regard. A captain at Pitt, he's considered a grinder and a coach's dream. In 2023, he was named to the Allstate Good Works Team for his work in the community.

He's not an uber athlete, but he has good size (6-foot-5, 246 pounds) and could be a factor in the kicking game. He caught 38 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Moliki Motavao, UCLA

Not too many tight ends built this way anymore. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Motavao began his career at Oregon before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He led the Bruins with 41 catches in 11 games last season, showing some skills as a receiver to go along with a frame that looks like it's ready-made for blocking duties in the NFL.

He'll need to refine his in-the-trenches technique, but his size and quickness as a route runner are hard to find. As a traits-based flier, he could make sense for Vrabel late on draft weekend.

Quarterback

Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard's hand size (nine inches) might make him a tough fit for Wolf, but the Patriots took Maye last year with his hand size bumping right up against the low end of the threshold we've pegged here (9 1/8 inches). Otherwise, Howard is a passer who looks like New England's type.

At 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, he has the frame to be able to stand tall in the pocket and absorb a hit. He's also accurate enough to be intriguing for McDaniels, compiling a 73 percent completion rate (second in FBS) last season en route to a National Championship. Howard is a good enough athlete to make plays on the move, too, picking up 57 yards rushing on 16 carries in the championship game to help him earn the game's Offensive MVP award.

He may need time to develop his understanding of how to get through progressions, but he'd have nothing but time to sit and watch in Foxboro.

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

The player Howard replaced in Columbus had a renaissance of sorts in 2024. Kyle McCord went from managing games at Ohio State to trying to carry a less-talented complement of weapons at Syracuse.

His gun-slinging approach got him into trouble at times with the Orange (12 interceptions), but he completed 66 percent of his passes and set an FBS record with 4,779 yards in his 13 starts last season.

He's not as dynamic an athlete as some others in this class, but the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder will bring with him to the NFL the kind of toughness that could help him stick as a backup on someone's roster.

Brady Cook, Missouri

Which Cook do the Patriots see when they evaluate him ahead of this year's draft?

Is he the player he was in 2023, when he passed for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and five picks? When he set an SEC record for passes thrown without a pick? Or is he the player he was when they last saw him in 2024, when he passed for 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns and two picks?

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder was a three-year captain for the Tigers, has a live enough arm, and is athletic enough to be considered for this list (9.72 Relative Athletic Score, per Kent Lee Platte). He played through injury last season, which impacted his overall performance, and if the Patriots liked what they saw from him two seasons ago, he looks like an enticing late-round flier.

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

If the Patriots want to add a little toughness to their locker room, it would be hard to find a tougher option than Rourke at the quarterback spot. He played through a torn ACL in 2024 after transferring from Ohio University and still set a school record with 29 touchdown passes.

The Ontario native's athleticism may be limited early on, since he had his knee surgically repaired in January. But his size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), touch and skills to maneuver inside the pocket make him an interesting fit for McDaniels and the Patriots.

Rourke's brother Nathan played under Bill O'Brien in New England briefly in 2023 and completed nearly 80 percent of his passes (78.7 percent) for the British Columbia Lions in 2022.