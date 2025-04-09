Pass-catchers who make sense for Patriots on Day 2-3 of 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots need to surround quarterback Drake Maye with more playmaking talent at the skill positions.

The addition of free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency was a huge step toward accomplishing that goal, but you can never have enough quality depth at wideout and tight end.

If the Patriots select an offensive tackle or edge rusher with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might have to wait until Day 2 or Day 3 of the event to add a couple pass-catchers to the mix.

While this draft class lacks some of the elite-level talent at wide receiver and tight end seen in previous years, the depth in the middle rounds is actually pretty good.

Which of these players should interest the Patriots? Phil Perry analyzed a couple on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast.

"At tight end I'm going with Elijah Arroyo out of Miami," Perry said. "Big, athletic, explosive -- dealt with injury over the course of his career but ended up having a really solid 2024 for that Miami offense.

"There's one clip of Arroyo's that I've just fallen in love with, which I think speaks to his football character. Cam Ward throws an interception at about the 5-yard line, attacking in the red zone, and Arroyo runs -- as he sees on the opposite side of the field the ball is picked off -- he notices and sprints from the 5-yard line about 50 to 55 yards down the field, very reminiscent of Ben Watson back in the day chasing down Champ Bailey. ... The fact that he was willing to go above and beyond and outrace everyone on the field shows not just his athleticism but the effort, hustle and grit that is really important."

Arroyo took a huge leap in his development as a tight end last season, setting career highs with 35 receptions, 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also has good size at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds.

Tight end isn't a major position of need for New England, but with veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper atop the depth chart, it wouldn't hurt to add some youth.

Another option worth considering for the Patriots is Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris, who is projected to be a Day 2 pick, maybe as high as the middle of the second round.

"You have to worry a little bit about durability and whether he's going to hold up because he has missed some time," Perry said of Harris. "As a former quarterback, I see him as savvy, tough, willing to grind out yards after the catch. He's faster than he timed. He timed at 4.50-ish, but you just see him outrunning people on a regular basis in the SEC.

"There is a lot of -- and people are going to hate this name because of what he's been lately in the league and what he was here in New England -- but when I watch Harris, I feel like at times I see JuJu Smith-Schuster in his prime.

"JuJu Smith-Schuster was incredibly physical and would lay you out as a blocker. Quite frankly, I don't know if Harris brings that element to the football field, but in terms of running through arm tackles and that on-field explosiveness and athleticism, I am reminded of a young JuJu Smith-Schuster, which I think would be a very usable player, there's no question."

The Patriots have pick No. 38 in the second round and picks No. 69 and 77 in the third round on Day 2 of the draft. They also own one fourth-rounder, two fifth-round picks and two seventh-rounders on Day 3, giving them a grand total of nine selections. New England should have plenty of opportunities to find potential steals at key positions such as wide receiver.

