Perry's draft grade: Patriots fill need with Miami kicker Andres Borregales

"They added a talented player at a key spot to help them put points on the board."

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots made seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft before taking a special teams player with their eighth selection.

The Patriots took Miami (FL) kicker Andres Borregales in the sixth round with pick No. 182. He is the first kicker drafted this year.

Borregales made 18 of 19 field goal attempts and was 62-for-62 on extra points for the Hurricanes last season. He was the No. 1 rated kicker coming into the draft.

Did the Patriots make the right pick in the sixth round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick a B- grade. Here's his analysis:

"Maybe the toughest pick to grade this weekend. On one hand, the Patriots got themselves their favorite kicker in the class. They love his never-too-high-never-too-low demeanor, his leg strength, and his consistency over four years at Miami.

"On the other hand, kickers are often found in the undrafted ranks. And veteran Matt Gay was available. Had they signed the vet, it would've allowed the Patriots to seek some depth at other positions on their roster with this pick. Bottom line: They added a talented player at a key spot to help them put points on the board."

Borregales should have a great chance to be the starting kicker for the Patriots during the 2025 season.

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round, California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round, and LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson at No. 146 in the fifth round.

